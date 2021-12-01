Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake will meet at Providence Park on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will kick off on December 4 at 6:30 PM ET, airing on . Portland is fifth overall in the league in points, with 61. Real Salt Lake is 13th, with 52.
How to Watch Portland vs. Real Salt Lake
- Match Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Match Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Providence Park
- Stadium: Providence Park
Portland and Real Salt Lake Stats
- Portland is scoring 1.7 goals per game (third in MLS), and Real Salt Lake is giving up 1.5 per game (23rd in league).
- Real Salt Lake scores 1.6 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Portland allows 1.5 per game (16th in league).
- Portland's goal differential (+7) is eighth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Real Salt Lake is 11th in the league, at +2.
Portland Key Players
- Felipe Mora has 11 goals in 31 games -- tops on Portland, and 20th in the league.
- Dairon Asprilla has 10 goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 36 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Portland's leader in assists is Sebastian Blanco, who has seven (on 24 chances created) in 27 league appearances.
Real Salt Lake Key Players
- Real Salt Lake is led by Damir Kreilach, with 16 goals (on 51 shots) in 35 league games.
- Albert Rusnak has scored 11 times in 34 appearances.
- Aaron Herrera is Real Salt Lake's assist leader, with 10 in 31 games (fifth in league).
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Austin FC
W 3-0
Home
11/21/2021
Minnesota United FC
W 3-1
Home
11/25/2021
Colorado
W 1-0
Away
12/4/2021
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
Real Salt Lake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Sporting Kansas City
W 1-0
Away
11/23/2021
Seattle
T 0-0
Away
11/28/2021
Sporting Kansas City
W 2-1
Away
12/4/2021
Portland
-
Away
