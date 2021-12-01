Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

    Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake will meet at Providence Park on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will kick off on December 4 at 6:30 PM ET, airing on . Portland is fifth overall in the league in points, with 61. Real Salt Lake is 13th, with 52.

    How to Watch Portland vs. Real Salt Lake

    Portland and Real Salt Lake Stats

    • Portland is scoring 1.7 goals per game (third in MLS), and Real Salt Lake is giving up 1.5 per game (23rd in league).
    • Real Salt Lake scores 1.6 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Portland allows 1.5 per game (16th in league).
    • Portland's goal differential (+7) is eighth in the league.
    • In terms of goal differential, Real Salt Lake is 11th in the league, at +2.

    Portland Key Players

    • Felipe Mora has 11 goals in 31 games -- tops on Portland, and 20th in the league.
    • Dairon Asprilla has 10 goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 36 league appearances, second-best on the team.
    • Portland's leader in assists is Sebastian Blanco, who has seven (on 24 chances created) in 27 league appearances.

    Real Salt Lake Key Players

    • Real Salt Lake is led by Damir Kreilach, with 16 goals (on 51 shots) in 35 league games.
    • Albert Rusnak has scored 11 times in 34 appearances.
    • Aaron Herrera is Real Salt Lake's assist leader, with 10 in 31 games (fifth in league).

    Portland Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Austin FC

    W 3-0

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Minnesota United FC

    W 3-1

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Colorado

    W 1-0

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Real Salt Lake

    -

    Home

    Real Salt Lake Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Sporting Kansas City

    W 1-0

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Seattle

    T 0-0

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Sporting Kansas City

    W 2-1

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Portland

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Real Salt Lake at Portland Timbers

    TV CHANNEL:
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
