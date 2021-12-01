Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake will meet at Providence Park on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will kick off on December 4 at 6:30 PM ET, airing on . Portland is fifth overall in the league in points, with 61. Real Salt Lake is 13th, with 52.

How to Watch Portland vs. Real Salt Lake

Match Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Match Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV:

Stadium: Providence Park

Providence Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Portland and Real Salt Lake Stats

Portland is scoring 1.7 goals per game (third in MLS), and Real Salt Lake is giving up 1.5 per game (23rd in league).

Real Salt Lake scores 1.6 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Portland allows 1.5 per game (16th in league).

Portland's goal differential (+7) is eighth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Real Salt Lake is 11th in the league, at +2.

Portland Key Players

Felipe Mora has 11 goals in 31 games -- tops on Portland, and 20th in the league.

Dairon Asprilla has 10 goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 36 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Portland's leader in assists is Sebastian Blanco, who has seven (on 24 chances created) in 27 league appearances.

Real Salt Lake Key Players

Real Salt Lake is led by Damir Kreilach, with 16 goals (on 51 shots) in 35 league games.

Albert Rusnak has scored 11 times in 34 appearances.

Aaron Herrera is Real Salt Lake's assist leader, with 10 in 31 games (fifth in league).

Portland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Austin FC W 3-0 Home 11/21/2021 Minnesota United FC W 3-1 Home 11/25/2021 Colorado W 1-0 Away 12/4/2021 Real Salt Lake - Home

Real Salt Lake Schedule