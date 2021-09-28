September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Porto vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

English Premier League leader Liverpool takes on Porto of Portugal's Primeira Liga as part of Tuesday's Champions League action.
Author:

Liverpool stand not only at the top of the Premier League but also at the top of Group B in the Champions League group stage, and it will look to keep the latter spot Tuesday against Portugal side Porto.

Porto is looking to break its goal-scoring drought at home in the Estádio do Dragão.

How to Watch Porto vs. Liverpool:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live stream Porto vs. Liverpool on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Porto nearly came away with a goal and a victory against Atlético Madrid in its first Champions League group stage match, but the goal was denied on a VAR review that determined a handball. Instead, the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Porto could be without a key player Tuesday, as Pepe has missed training in the run-up to the match against Liverpool.

Liverpool will welcome Naby Keïta from injury. He will likely be in the starting lineup Tuesday against manager Sérgio Conceição's team. He showed his potential with a stunning 88th-minute volley against Crystal Palace that sealed the club's Premier League win at Anfield. Sadio Mané scored his hundredth goal for Liverpool in the same match.

Porto conceded an aggregate six goals when it faced Liverpool in the Champions League quarterfinals in 2019. Liverpool went on to win the tournament.

How To Watch

September
28
2021

Porto vs. Liverpool

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
Time
2:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_13106728
Soccer

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. FC Sheriff Tiraspol

26 minutes ago
USATSI_16837481
Soccer

How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Club Brugge

36 minutes ago
USATSI_13131435
Soccer

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Atlético Madrid

36 minutes ago
Manchester City
Soccer

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City

36 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
Soccer

How to Watch Sporting vs. Borussia Dortmund

36 minutes ago
Liverpool
Soccer

How to Watch Porto vs. Liverpool

36 minutes ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) jumps across the goal line for a late third quarter touchdown. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead but fell to the Cardinals with a final score of 19 to 31. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 092621 Bsjagsvscardina 17
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 11, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins (7) attempts to catch a pass as Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes (44) defends in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Miami vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/30/2021

2 hours ago
USATSI_16838739
Soccer

How to Watch Ajax vs. Besiktas

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy