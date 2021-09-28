English Premier League leader Liverpool takes on Porto of Portugal's Primeira Liga as part of Tuesday's Champions League action.

Liverpool stand not only at the top of the Premier League but also at the top of Group B in the Champions League group stage, and it will look to keep the latter spot Tuesday against Portugal side Porto.

Porto is looking to break its goal-scoring drought at home in the Estádio do Dragão.

How to Watch Porto vs. Liverpool:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Porto nearly came away with a goal and a victory against Atlético Madrid in its first Champions League group stage match, but the goal was denied on a VAR review that determined a handball. Instead, the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Porto could be without a key player Tuesday, as Pepe has missed training in the run-up to the match against Liverpool.

Liverpool will welcome Naby Keïta from injury. He will likely be in the starting lineup Tuesday against manager Sérgio Conceição's team. He showed his potential with a stunning 88th-minute volley against Crystal Palace that sealed the club's Premier League win at Anfield. Sadio Mané scored his hundredth goal for Liverpool in the same match.

Porto conceded an aggregate six goals when it faced Liverpool in the Champions League quarterfinals in 2019. Liverpool went on to win the tournament.