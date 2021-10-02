Porto is back in the Estádio de Dragão for a Primeira Liga fixture against Paços de Ferreira.

Porto is back to the Primeira Liga after a 5-1 UEFA Champions League defeat against Liverpool. With hard lessons to be learned from the loss, the Dragons are gearing up to keep their domestic league undefeated streak intact.

How to Watch Porto vs Paços de Ferreira

Match Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Match Time: 12:58 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Porto had a rough go of things on the last occasion it played host. The former Primeira Liga winner pressed well but struggled to create meaningful opportunities against The Reds.

And there was never a clearer visual of a match gone out of control then when Diogo Costa was sent scrambling back to his goal, chasing in vain after a stolen Luiz Firmino ball. It was the fourth goal conceded, off of a clumsy play that was easily picked up by the Liverpool striker once nerves had begun to strain deep into the second half.

With Stephen Eustáquio returning to play after a red card suspension, Paços de Ferreira will find itself in a lot better shape to create meaningful plays that could threaten Porto. The team will, however, be keeping an eye on its own backline, which has failed to hold up.

