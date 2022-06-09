Portugal and Czech Republic will hit the pitch in UEFA Nations League play on Thursday, June 9. The game at Jose Alvalade gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Portugal vs. Czech Republic

Match Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Thursday, June 9, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Jose Alvalade

Portugal and Czech Republic Stats

With five goals in two games, Portugal is fifth in the UEFA Nations League. On the flip side, Czech Republic has conceded three goals in two matches, 37th in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Portugal scored 22 goals (2.2 per game) and Czech Republic allowed 10 goals (1.1 per game).

With four goals in two games, Czech Republic is sixth in the UEFA Nations League. Meanwhile, Portugal has conceded one goal in two games, 11th in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Czech Republic scored 14 goals (1.6 per game) and Portugal conceded seven goals (0.7 per game).

Portugal is third in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at +4 (and was +15 in its World Cup qualification cycle).

Czech Republic is 20th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at +1 (and was +4 in the UEFA World Cup qualification cycle).

Portugal Players to Watch

Portugal's Joao Cancelo has one goal and one assist in this tournament, and had two assists (zero goals) in World Cup qualifying.

In 37 matches for Manchester City (Premier League) last season, Cancelo had one goal and nine assists.

Diogo Jota has one assist for Portugal in this competition (zero goals), and had two in World Cup qualifying (five goals).

With his club (Liverpool FC, in the Premier League) last season, Jota had 15 goals and four assists in 36 matches.

Bruno Fernandes had three goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.

With his club (Manchester United, in the Premier League) this past season, Fernandes had 10 goals and six assists in 36 matches.

Portugal's Bernardo Silva has one assist in the current tournament, and had one goal and three assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

In the Premier League this past season, Silva had eight goals and five assists (in 38 games) for Manchester City.

Pedro Neto had two assists in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

With his club (Wolverhampton Wanderers, in the Premier League), Neto is coming off a season with one goal and one assist in 13 matches.

Czech Republic Players to Watch

Jan Kuchta has collected two goals and one assist for Czech Republic in this competition.

In World Cup qualifiers, Czech Republic's Patrik Schick recorded two goals and three assists.

Schick was a significant part of Bayer Leverkusen's offense, tallying 24 goals and five assists in 27 Bundesliga games.

During World Cup qualifiers, Tomas Soucek scored three goals.

Soucek recorded five goals with no assists over 36 matches for West Ham United.

Czech Republic's Jakub Jankto tallied one goal with two assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

Getafe CF's Jankto collected one assist in LaLiga (24 matches).

During the qualification cycle for the World Cup, Vladimir Darida collected two assists.

Hertha BSC's offensive attack was aided by Darida, who recorded two goals with three assists in 32 Bundesliga games.

Portugal Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Spain June 2 D 1-1 Away Switzerland June 5 W 4-0 Home Czech Republic June 9 - Home Switzerland June 12 - Away Czech Republic September 24 - Away Spain September 27 - Home

Czech Republic Schedule