How to Watch Portugal vs. Qatar

Qatar, the host of the 2022 World Cup, plays an international friendly against Portugal.

As host nation of next year's FIFA World Cup, Qatar is the first, and so far only, team to qualify for the tournament. Qatar will meet Portugal for an international friendly Saturday as the host nation prepares for the tournament.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Qatar is a first-time World Cup qualifier. The team's most recent accomplishment is a 2019 AFC Asian Cup victory.

In Saturday's match, Qatar will face a team usually captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, who led his side to a comeback victory against Ireland on Wednesday. However, Ronaldo will not play Saturday.

