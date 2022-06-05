Portugal vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portugal vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

Switzerland will take on Portugal on Sunday, June 5 in UEFA Nations League play. The game at Jose Alvalade gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Portugal vs. Switzerland

  • Match Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Jose Alvalade
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Portugal and Switzerland Stats

  • With one goal in one matches, Portugal is 18th in the UEFA Nations League. On the flip side, Switzerland has conceded two goals in one games, 34th in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Portugal scored 22 goals (2.2 per game) and Switzerland conceded two goals (0.3 per game).
  • In the UEFA Nations League, Switzerland has put up one goal in one matches (18th in league), and Portugal has allowed one in one games (17th). In World Cup qualifying, Switzerland scored 15 goals (1.9 per game) and Portugal conceded seven goals (0.7 per game).
  • With 1 goal scored and the same amount conceded, Portugal is 21st in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. (It was +15 in World Cup qualifying.)
  • With 1 goal scored and 2 allowed, Switzerland is 31st in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was +13 in World Cup qualifying.

Portugal Players to Watch

    Portugal's Diogo Jota has five goals and two assists in this tournament, and had five goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • Jota had 15 goals and four assists in 36 games for Liverpool FC in the Premier League last season.
    • Bruno Fernandes has three goals and two assists in this competition, and had three goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • With Manchester United in the Premier League last season, Fernandes had 10 goals and six assists (in 36 games).
    • Portugal's Bernardo Silva has scored one goal and three assists in the current competition, and had one goal and three assists during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • In the Premier League this past season, Silva had eight goals and five assists (in 38 games) for Manchester City.
    • Joao Palhinha has two goals in this tournament, and had two goals in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Switzerland Players to Watch

    Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri has collected one goal and five assists in this competition. He had one goal and five assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • With three goals and three assists in 12 matches for Chicago Fire (MLS), Shaqiri has been a key part of the team's offense.
    • Breel Embolo has three goals and three assists in this competition, and he recorded three goals and three assists in the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • Borussia Monchengladbach's Embolo hit the pitch for 29 Bundesliga matches, posting nine goals (15th) with four assists.
    • Mario Gavranovic has one goal and one assist for Switzerland in the current competition. During the World Cup qualifying campaign, he picked up one goal and one assist. Steven Zuber has two goals in this tournament. In the qualification campaign for the World Cup, he recorded two goals.

Portugal Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Spain

June 2

D 1-1

Away

Switzerland

June 5

-

Home

Czech Republic

June 9

-

Home

Switzerland

June 12

-

Away

Czech Republic

September 24

-

Away

Switzerland Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Czech Republic

June 2

L 2-1

Away

Portugal

June 5

-

Away

Spain

June 9

-

Home

Portugal

June 12

-

Home

Spain

September 24

-

Away

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Portugal vs. Switzerland

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012470008h
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
