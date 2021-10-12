How to Watch Portugal vs. Luxembourg in World Cup Qualifying

Luxembourg looks to beat Portugal for the first time in almost six decades as its World Cup qualification hopes hang by a thread.

With a win Tuesday against Luxembourg, Portugal would guarantee itself at least a top-two finish in Group A of UEFA World Cup qualifying competition. Portugal has won its last 11 meetings with Luxembourg dating back to 1962.

How to Watch Portugal vs. Luxembourg

Game Date: Tuesday, October 12

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS (KGHB - Colorado Springs-Pueblo, CO)

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Portugal surrendered the top spot in Group A to Serbia this weekend. Serbia earned a 1–0 win against Luxembourg on Saturday. Portugal did not have a group stage match over the weekend but beat Qatar 3–0 in a friendly.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo played the first half against Qatar and scored his 112th goal for Portugal, extending his record as the highest-scoring international player of all time.

Serbia sits one point ahead of Portugal at the top of Group A.

Luxembourg needs a win against Portugal for a chance to advance to the next round of qualifying.

Portugal won 3–1 in its last match against Luxembourg in March. Ronaldo scored in the 51st minute to break a 1–1 tie.

Ronaldo has scored nine goals in his last seven international outings.

Portugal will have Ronaldo but will be without Raphael Guerreiro, Domingos Duarte and Rafa Silva in Tuesday's match. Francisco Trincão will also be absent after testing positive for COVID-19.

This match falls almost 60 years after Luxembourg’s sole victory over Portugal, a 4–2 home win in qualifying for the 1962 World Cup.