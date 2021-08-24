How to Watch PSV Eindhoven vs. Benfica

A place in the Champions League group stage lies on the line, while the loser settles for a place in this season's Europa League.

PSV need a win over Benfica on Tuesday to salvage their spot in this season’s Champions League, with the Dutch hosts trailing 2-1 after losing last week’s first leg in Lisbon.

The Lightbulbs haven’t featured in Europe’s first-tier competition since 2018, while the Eagles are only 90 minutes from securing a return after their 10-year Champions League run ended last season.

A first-leg defeat in Portugal may have put PSV on the backfoot ahead of Tuesday’s reverse fixture, but that result was a rarity considering they’re unaccustomed to losing under Roger Schmidt.

PSV have lost only two of their last 21 games in all competitions, and they haven’t suffered a defeat at the Philips Stadium since AZ Alkmaar visited the ground in mid-January.

Schmidt’s side had most of the possession and more attempts on goal en route to their first-leg loss, where it was a particularly sluggish first half that made the difference:

Rafa Silva and Julian Weigl put Benfica two goals to the good at the break, although Cody Gakpo’s goal early in the second period could have a telling impact in Eindhoven.

As the away-goal rule no longer applies in UEFA competition, a 1-0 win or repeat of the first-leg result would only be enough to force extra time (and then penalties) on Tuesday.

PSV responded to last week’s loss by exorcising some demons against Cambuur on Saturday, demolishing their Eredivisie rivals 4-1 to maintain their 100-percent start to the domestic season.

Benfica, meanwhile, extended their winning streak to six games after two goals in the final six minutes secured a 2-0 victory at Gil Vicente.

Fans will hope to see Álex Grimaldo in particular performing at the same level, too, considering just how impressive his 88th-minute strike was in that fixture:

This will be only the fourth competitive meeting between these two clubs, and Benfica have gone unbeaten in their previous three to date, scoring at least twice on each occasion.

The Primeira Liga high-flyers may struggle to keep that record up at the Philips Stadium, where a draw or better is guaranteed to take them into the Champions League group stage.

