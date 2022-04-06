Puebla FC vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liga MX action on Friday will include Puebla FC meeting Pumas UNAM. The two clubs will start their contest at 8:00 PM ET from Estadio Cuauhtemoc, airing on TUDN. Puebla FC has 22 points, and is third in the league. Pumas UNAM has 15 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Pumas UNAM

Puebla FC and Pumas UNAM Stats

  • Puebla FC is scoring 1.8 goals per match (third in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM is giving up 1.2 per game (seventh in league).
  • Pumas UNAM has scored 17 goals in 12 matches (sixth in Liga MX), and Puebla FC has conceded 13 in 12 (fifth in league).
  • Puebla FC is third in the league in goal differential, at +8.
  • Pumas UNAM's goal differential is +3, seventh in the league.

Puebla FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

Atletico San Luis

L 2-1

Away

3/18/2022

Club Santos Laguna

D 2-2

Home

4/3/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

L 2-1

Away

4/8/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

4/16/2022

Club Leon

-

Away

4/19/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

4/22/2022

Necaxa

-

Home

Pumas UNAM Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Necaxa

L 3-1

Home

3/26/2022

Mazatlan FC

D 1-1

Home

4/2/2022

FC Juarez

W 1-0

Away

4/8/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

4/17/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Home

4/20/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Away

4/23/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Away

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18030777
