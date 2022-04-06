Puebla FC vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Liga MX action on Friday will include Puebla FC meeting Pumas UNAM. The two clubs will start their contest at 8:00 PM ET from Estadio Cuauhtemoc, airing on TUDN. Puebla FC has 22 points, and is third in the league. Pumas UNAM has 15 points, and is in ninth place.
- Match Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Cuauhtemoc
Puebla FC and Pumas UNAM Stats
- Puebla FC is scoring 1.8 goals per match (third in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM is giving up 1.2 per game (seventh in league).
- Pumas UNAM has scored 17 goals in 12 matches (sixth in Liga MX), and Puebla FC has conceded 13 in 12 (fifth in league).
- Puebla FC is third in the league in goal differential, at +8.
- Pumas UNAM's goal differential is +3, seventh in the league.
Puebla FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
Atletico San Luis
L 2-1
Away
3/18/2022
Club Santos Laguna
D 2-2
Home
4/3/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
L 2-1
Away
4/8/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
4/16/2022
Club Leon
-
Away
4/19/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
4/22/2022
Necaxa
-
Home
Pumas UNAM Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
Necaxa
L 3-1
Home
3/26/2022
Mazatlan FC
D 1-1
Home
4/2/2022
FC Juarez
W 1-0
Away
4/8/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
4/17/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Home
4/20/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Away
4/23/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Away
