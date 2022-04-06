Puebla FC vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Liga MX action on Friday will include Puebla FC meeting Pumas UNAM. The two clubs will start their contest at 8:00 PM ET from Estadio Cuauhtemoc, airing on TUDN. Puebla FC has 22 points, and is third in the league. Pumas UNAM has 15 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Pumas UNAM

Match Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Cuauhtemoc

Puebla FC and Pumas UNAM Stats

Puebla FC is scoring 1.8 goals per match (third in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM is giving up 1.2 per game (seventh in league).

Pumas UNAM has scored 17 goals in 12 matches (sixth in Liga MX), and Puebla FC has conceded 13 in 12 (fifth in league).

Puebla FC is third in the league in goal differential, at +8.

Pumas UNAM's goal differential is +3, seventh in the league.

Puebla FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/13/2022 Atletico San Luis L 2-1 Away 3/18/2022 Club Santos Laguna D 2-2 Home 4/3/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC L 2-1 Away 4/8/2022 Pumas UNAM - Home 4/16/2022 Club Leon - Away 4/19/2022 CF Pachuca - Away 4/22/2022 Necaxa - Home

Pumas UNAM Schedule