Pumas UNAM vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pumas UNAM matches up with CF Monterrey at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action broadcast on TUDN. With 22 points, CF Monterrey is currently fourth in the league table. Pumas UNAM has 16 points, and is in 13th place.
How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. CF Monterrey
- Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Universitario
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Pumas UNAM and CF Monterrey Stats
- CF Monterrey is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM is giving up 1.2 per game (seventh in league).
- Pumas UNAM has scored 19 goals in 13 matches (sixth in Liga MX), and CF Monterrey has conceded 12 in 13 (first in league).
- CF Monterrey's goal differential is +7, which ranks fourth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Pumas UNAM is sixth in the league, at +3.
CF Monterrey Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/6/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
D 2-2
Away
4/9/2022
Club Santos Laguna
W 1-0
Home
4/13/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
W 3-1
Away
4/17/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Away
4/20/2022
Atlas FC
-
Home
4/23/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
4/30/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Home
Pumas UNAM Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/26/2022
Mazatlan FC
D 1-1
Home
4/2/2022
FC Juarez
W 1-0
Away
4/8/2022
Puebla FC
D 2-2
Away
4/17/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Home
4/20/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Away
4/23/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Away
5/1/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Home
How To Watch
April
17
2022
Pumas UNAM vs. Monterrey
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)