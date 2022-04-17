Pumas UNAM vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pumas UNAM matches up with CF Monterrey at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action broadcast on TUDN. With 22 points, CF Monterrey is currently fourth in the league table. Pumas UNAM has 16 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. CF Monterrey

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Universitario
Pumas UNAM and CF Monterrey Stats

  • CF Monterrey is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM is giving up 1.2 per game (seventh in league).
  • Pumas UNAM has scored 19 goals in 13 matches (sixth in Liga MX), and CF Monterrey has conceded 12 in 13 (first in league).
  • CF Monterrey's goal differential is +7, which ranks fourth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Pumas UNAM is sixth in the league, at +3.

CF Monterrey Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/6/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

D 2-2

Away

4/9/2022

Club Santos Laguna

W 1-0

Home

4/13/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

W 3-1

Away

4/17/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Away

4/20/2022

Atlas FC

-

Home

4/23/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

4/30/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Home

Pumas UNAM Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/26/2022

Mazatlan FC

D 1-1

Home

4/2/2022

FC Juarez

W 1-0

Away

4/8/2022

Puebla FC

D 2-2

Away

4/17/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Home

4/20/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Away

4/23/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Away

5/1/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Home

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Pumas UNAM vs. Monterrey

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
