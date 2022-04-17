Pumas UNAM vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Pumas UNAM matches up with CF Monterrey at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action broadcast on TUDN. With 22 points, CF Monterrey is currently fourth in the league table. Pumas UNAM has 16 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. CF Monterrey

Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: TUDN

Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Universitario

Pumas UNAM and CF Monterrey Stats

CF Monterrey is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM is giving up 1.2 per game (seventh in league).

Pumas UNAM has scored 19 goals in 13 matches (sixth in Liga MX), and CF Monterrey has conceded 12 in 13 (first in league).

CF Monterrey's goal differential is +7, which ranks fourth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Pumas UNAM is sixth in the league, at +3.

CF Monterrey Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/6/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC D 2-2 Away 4/9/2022 Club Santos Laguna W 1-0 Home 4/13/2022 Guadalajara Chivas W 3-1 Away 4/17/2022 Pumas UNAM - Away 4/20/2022 Atlas FC - Home 4/23/2022 CF Pachuca - Away 4/30/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Home

Pumas UNAM Schedule