How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CF Pachuca and Pumas UNAM will meet at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Sunday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will begin on May 1 at 1:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN. CF Pachuca has 38 points, and is first in the league table. Pumas UNAM has 19 points, and is in 12th place.
How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. CF Pachuca
- Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Universitario
Pumas UNAM and CF Pachuca Stats
- CF Pachuca puts up 1.9 goals per match (first in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM gives up 1.3 per match (11th in league).
- Pumas UNAM is sixth in Liga MX in goals scored (22 in 16 matches), and CF Pachuca is first in goals conceded (13 in 16).
- CF Pachuca's goal differential (+17) is first in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Pumas UNAM is ninth in the league, at +1.
CF Pachuca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
FC Juarez
W 2-1
Away
4/19/2022
Puebla FC
W 1-0
Home
4/23/2022
CF Monterrey
W 3-0
Home
5/1/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Away
Pumas UNAM Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
CF Monterrey
W 2-0
Home
4/20/2022
Atletico San Luis
L 2-0
Away
4/23/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
L 3-1
Away
5/1/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Home
