CF Pachuca and Pumas UNAM will meet at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Sunday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will begin on May 1 at 1:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN. CF Pachuca has 38 points, and is first in the league table. Pumas UNAM has 19 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. CF Pachuca

Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Universitario

Pumas UNAM and CF Pachuca Stats

CF Pachuca puts up 1.9 goals per match (first in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM gives up 1.3 per match (11th in league).

Pumas UNAM is sixth in Liga MX in goals scored (22 in 16 matches), and CF Pachuca is first in goals conceded (13 in 16).

CF Pachuca's goal differential (+17) is first in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Pumas UNAM is ninth in the league, at +1.

CF Pachuca Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 FC Juarez W 2-1 Away 4/19/2022 Puebla FC W 1-0 Home 4/23/2022 CF Monterrey W 3-0 Home 5/1/2022 Pumas UNAM - Away

Pumas UNAM Schedule