How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CF Pachuca and Pumas UNAM will meet at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Sunday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will begin on May 1 at 1:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN. CF Pachuca has 38 points, and is first in the league table. Pumas UNAM has 19 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. CF Pachuca

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Universitario
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pumas UNAM and CF Pachuca Stats

  • CF Pachuca puts up 1.9 goals per match (first in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM gives up 1.3 per match (11th in league).
  • Pumas UNAM is sixth in Liga MX in goals scored (22 in 16 matches), and CF Pachuca is first in goals conceded (13 in 16).
  • CF Pachuca's goal differential (+17) is first in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Pumas UNAM is ninth in the league, at +1.

CF Pachuca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

FC Juarez

W 2-1

Away

4/19/2022

Puebla FC

W 1-0

Home

4/23/2022

CF Monterrey

W 3-0

Home

5/1/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Away

Pumas UNAM Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

CF Monterrey

W 2-0

Home

4/20/2022

Atletico San Luis

L 2-0

Away

4/23/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

L 3-1

Away

5/1/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Home

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Pumas UNAM vs. Pachuca

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
