How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in Liga MX will feature Pumas UNAM against Necaxa, with action starting from Estadio Olimpico Universitario at 7:00 PM ET on TUDN. Pumas UNAM has 11 points, and is 11th in the league table. Necaxa has 11 points, and is in 12th place.
How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Necaxa
- Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Universitario
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Pumas UNAM and Necaxa Stats
- Pumas UNAM is seventh in Liga MX in goals scored (14 in 9 matches), and Necaxa is ninth in goals conceded (14 in 10).
- Necaxa scores 1.0 goal per game (11th in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM allows 1.1 per game (fourth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Pumas UNAM is sixth in the league, at +4.
- Necaxa's goal differential is -4, 12th in the league.
Pumas UNAM Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
CF America
D 0-0
Home
3/2/2022
Club Santos Laguna
L 3-2
Away
3/12/2022
Cruz Azul
L 2-1
Away
3/19/2022
Necaxa
-
Home
3/26/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Away
4/2/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
4/8/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
Necaxa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/1/2022
Mazatlan FC
D 0-0
Away
3/4/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
L 1-0
Home
3/11/2022
Queretaro FC
W 1-0
Home
3/19/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Away
4/2/2022
CF America
-
Home
4/7/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
4/15/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Home
How To Watch
March
19
2022
Pumas UNAM vs. Necaxa
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)