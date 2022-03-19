Saturday in Liga MX will feature Pumas UNAM against Necaxa, with action starting from Estadio Olimpico Universitario at 7:00 PM ET on TUDN. Pumas UNAM has 11 points, and is 11th in the league table. Necaxa has 11 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Necaxa

Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Universitario

Pumas UNAM and Necaxa Stats

Pumas UNAM is seventh in Liga MX in goals scored (14 in 9 matches), and Necaxa is ninth in goals conceded (14 in 10).

Necaxa scores 1.0 goal per game (11th in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM allows 1.1 per game (fourth in league).

In terms of goal differential, Pumas UNAM is sixth in the league, at +4.

Necaxa's goal differential is -4, 12th in the league.

Pumas UNAM Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 CF America D 0-0 Home 3/2/2022 Club Santos Laguna L 3-2 Away 3/12/2022 Cruz Azul L 2-1 Away 3/19/2022 Necaxa - Home 3/26/2022 Pumas UNAM - Away 4/2/2022 FC Juarez - Away 4/8/2022 Puebla FC - Away

Necaxa Schedule