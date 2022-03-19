Skip to main content

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday in Liga MX will feature Pumas UNAM against Necaxa, with action starting from Estadio Olimpico Universitario at 7:00 PM ET on TUDN. Pumas UNAM has 11 points, and is 11th in the league table. Necaxa has 11 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Necaxa

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Universitario
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pumas UNAM and Necaxa Stats

  • Pumas UNAM is seventh in Liga MX in goals scored (14 in 9 matches), and Necaxa is ninth in goals conceded (14 in 10).
  • Necaxa scores 1.0 goal per game (11th in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM allows 1.1 per game (fourth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Pumas UNAM is sixth in the league, at +4.
  • Necaxa's goal differential is -4, 12th in the league.

Pumas UNAM Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

CF America

D 0-0

Home

3/2/2022

Club Santos Laguna

L 3-2

Away

3/12/2022

Cruz Azul

L 2-1

Away

3/19/2022

Necaxa

-

Home

3/26/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Away

4/2/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

4/8/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

Necaxa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/1/2022

Mazatlan FC

D 0-0

Away

3/4/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

L 1-0

Home

3/11/2022

Queretaro FC

W 1-0

Home

3/19/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Away

4/2/2022

CF America

-

Home

4/7/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

4/15/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Home

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Pumas UNAM vs. Necaxa

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17911277
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Lightning

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Wizards

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17926681
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Cavaliers

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17892649
MLS

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Minnesota United FC

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17927413
College Baseball

How to Watch Stanford at Arizona in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch Washington State at Washington in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17829375
College Hockey

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan College Hockey Big Ten Tournament Championship

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
college soccer
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch América de Cali vs. Independiente Medellín

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_17406323
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch El Paso Locomotive FC vs. New Mexico United

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy