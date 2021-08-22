How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Puebla

Pumas UNAM head into Match Day 6 sitting at the bottom of the Liga MX table and desperately needing a win against Puebla.

The rough run for Pumas UNAM over recent campaigns has continued in this Apertura season, as the well-known Liga MX club currently sits dead-last on the table with just two points through five games.

Puebla hasn't fared much better this campaign, either, as it has just three points through five matches and sit 14th on the Liga MX table, though that puts it just two spots outside of a playoff position.

Regardless, it's still early enough in the Apertura season for both clubs to turn things around, and their Sunday afternoon matchup will present them both with a fantastic opportunity to do just that.

It must be noted that Puebla's chances of earning three points are greater than Pumas', even if Pumas are the ones hosting the match at its home grounds, Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

That's because Pumas' offense has been downright anemic this campaign, with the Liga MX club having scored just one goal thus far through five games.

Puebla, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back 1-1 draws, first against Tigres UANL and then against Club Tijuana.

Puebla is led by midfielder Diego de Buen, the team's highest-rated player in this campaign, per Sofascore, as well as by big Venezuelan striker, Fernando Aristeguieta, one of the club's three goal-scorers in the Apertura thus far.

Pumas, meanwhile, will be dependent on its two top defenders, Nicolás Freire and Arturo Ortíz. It's possible the club will be spending a lot of time defending on its own end considering how its season has gone so far.

