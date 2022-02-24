Skip to main content

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Deportivo Saprissa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The last time Pumas UNAM was in this position to win a CONCACAF title was nearly two decades ago, and now the club is looking to finally win.

The CONCACAF games will be tightly-contested today as Pumas UNAM will take on Deportivo Saprissa. This will be a match both teams are going to be fighting to win. 

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs Deportivo Saprissa Today:

Match Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Pumas UNAM was in a position to win nearly two decades ago but couldn't seal the deal. The team has had every intention of making it back to this position, and now it is finally here.

The slight edge goes to Pumas UNAM as far as predictions are concerned. This team is the favorite to win this match but it could go either way. Deportivo Saprissa could very easily come in and pull the upset on Pumas UNAM if it wanted.

This should be a very close match, neither team will want to give up many goals and get down early or the defenses could capitalize on that.

Tune into TUDN at 10:30 p.m. to see if Pumas UNAM will be able to get closer to winning its first championship in nearly two decades.

