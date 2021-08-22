How to Watch Purdue at Vanderbilt

August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Women's College Soccer Purdue at Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Boilermakers hit the road to take on the No. 18 ranked Commodores in an intriguing Sunday afternoon matchup.
Author:

The Purdue Boilermakers women's soccer team is coming off of a 1-1 tie against the Kentucky Wildcats to begin their 2021 season. Now, they are set to face off against the No. 18 ranked Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday afternoon, who are fresh off of a 1-0 win over Tennessee Tech.

Surprisingly enough, the Boilermakers also tied in each of their two exhibition games against Milwaukee and Marquette. Getting a huge win on the road over a nationally ranked team would be a huge step in the right direction.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:00pm ET

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

TV Channel: SEC Network (National)

Live Stream: You can stream the Purdue at Vanderbilt game on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Purdue's season opener against Kentucky, the Boilermakers saw Sarah Griffith score their only goal of the game. For the Commodores, their only goal in their season opener came from Abi Brighton in overtime.

This matchup has the makings of what could be a very entertaining game. While the Boilermakers may not be ranked, they have a lot of talent on their roster. Vanderbilt may be the favorite on paper, but Purdue isn't going to go down without a major fight.

With it being so early in the season, we really haven't gotten a good look at what both of these teams are capable of. Last year, the Boilermakers finished with a 4-6-2 overall record, but are very hopeful that they can improve on that. The Commodores, on the other hand, ended up with a 9-6-1 record in 2020.

Make sure to tune in to watch Purdue and Vanderbilt go at it and possibly see a big-time upset by the Boilermakers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
22
2021

Purdue at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Seattle Storm
WNBA

How to Watch Storm vs. Mystics

Purdue Boilermakers
Soccer

How to Watch Purdue at Vanderbilt

Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Astros

Texas Rangers
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Red Sox

Cameron Smith
Golf

How to Watch the Northern Trust Open, Final Round

Pumas UNAM
Soccer

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Puebla

Juventus Ronaldo
Serie A

How to Watch Udinese vs. Juventus

Ronaldo
Serie A

How to Watch Udinese vs. Juventus in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy