How to Watch Purdue at Vanderbilt

The Boilermakers hit the road to take on the No. 18 ranked Commodores in an intriguing Sunday afternoon matchup.

The Purdue Boilermakers women's soccer team is coming off of a 1-1 tie against the Kentucky Wildcats to begin their 2021 season. Now, they are set to face off against the No. 18 ranked Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday afternoon, who are fresh off of a 1-0 win over Tennessee Tech.

Surprisingly enough, the Boilermakers also tied in each of their two exhibition games against Milwaukee and Marquette. Getting a huge win on the road over a nationally ranked team would be a huge step in the right direction.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:00pm ET

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

TV Channel: SEC Network (National)

Live Stream: You can stream the Purdue at Vanderbilt game on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Purdue's season opener against Kentucky, the Boilermakers saw Sarah Griffith score their only goal of the game. For the Commodores, their only goal in their season opener came from Abi Brighton in overtime.

This matchup has the makings of what could be a very entertaining game. While the Boilermakers may not be ranked, they have a lot of talent on their roster. Vanderbilt may be the favorite on paper, but Purdue isn't going to go down without a major fight.

With it being so early in the season, we really haven't gotten a good look at what both of these teams are capable of. Last year, the Boilermakers finished with a 4-6-2 overall record, but are very hopeful that they can improve on that. The Commodores, on the other hand, ended up with a 9-6-1 record in 2020.

Make sure to tune in to watch Purdue and Vanderbilt go at it and possibly see a big-time upset by the Boilermakers.

Regional restrictions may apply.