Queretaro FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

Thursday in Liga MX will include Cruz Azul versus Queretaro FC, with action getting underway from Estadio La Corregidora at 10:00 PM ET on TUDN. Cruz Azul is currently seventh in the league table, with 21 points. Queretaro FC is 17th, with 13.

How to Watch Queretaro FC vs. Cruz Azul

Match Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio La Corregidora

Estadio La Corregidora

Queretaro FC and Cruz Azul Stats

Cruz Azul is ninth in Liga MX in goals scored (19 in 14 games), and Queretaro FC is ninth in goals allowed (18 in 14).

Queretaro FC has scored 12 goals in 14 games (15th in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul has conceded 16 in 14 (fourth in league).

Cruz Azul is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +3.

Queretaro FC has a goal differential of -6 for the season, which is 14th in the league.

Cruz Azul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/2/2022 Atlas FC W 1-0 Home 4/8/2022 Mazatlan FC D 1-1 Away 4/16/2022 Guadalajara Chivas L 1-0 Home 4/21/2022 Queretaro FC - Away 4/24/2022 Atletico San Luis - Home 4/30/2022 CF America - Away

Queretaro FC Schedule