Queretaro FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

How to Watch Queretaro FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Thursday in Liga MX will include Cruz Azul versus Queretaro FC, with action getting underway from Estadio La Corregidora at 10:00 PM ET on TUDN. Cruz Azul is currently seventh in the league table, with 21 points. Queretaro FC is 17th, with 13.

How to Watch Queretaro FC vs. Cruz Azul

  • Match Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio La Corregidora
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Queretaro FC and Cruz Azul Stats

  • Cruz Azul is ninth in Liga MX in goals scored (19 in 14 games), and Queretaro FC is ninth in goals allowed (18 in 14).
  • Queretaro FC has scored 12 goals in 14 games (15th in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul has conceded 16 in 14 (fourth in league).
  • Cruz Azul is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +3.
  • Queretaro FC has a goal differential of -6 for the season, which is 14th in the league.

Cruz Azul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Atlas FC

W 1-0

Home

4/8/2022

Mazatlan FC

D 1-1

Away

4/16/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

L 1-0

Home

4/21/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Away

4/24/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Home

4/30/2022

CF America

-

Away

Queretaro FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Club Leon

D 1-1

Away

4/10/2022

Tigres UANL

L 1-0

Home

4/16/2022

Club Santos Laguna

D 1-1

Away

4/21/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

4/24/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Away

4/30/2022

FC Juarez

-

Home

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Querétaro vs. Cruz Azul

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
