Queretaro FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

How to Watch Queretaro FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thursday in Liga MX will include Cruz Azul versus Queretaro FC, with action getting underway from Estadio La Corregidora at 10:00 PM ET on TUDN. Cruz Azul is currently seventh in the league table, with 21 points. Queretaro FC is 17th, with 13.
How to Watch Queretaro FC vs. Cruz Azul
- Match Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio La Corregidora
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Queretaro FC and Cruz Azul Stats
- Cruz Azul is ninth in Liga MX in goals scored (19 in 14 games), and Queretaro FC is ninth in goals allowed (18 in 14).
- Queretaro FC has scored 12 goals in 14 games (15th in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul has conceded 16 in 14 (fourth in league).
- Cruz Azul is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +3.
- Queretaro FC has a goal differential of -6 for the season, which is 14th in the league.
Cruz Azul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Atlas FC
W 1-0
Home
4/8/2022
Mazatlan FC
D 1-1
Away
4/16/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
L 1-0
Home
4/21/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Away
4/24/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Home
4/30/2022
CF America
-
Away
Queretaro FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Club Leon
D 1-1
Away
4/10/2022
Tigres UANL
L 1-0
Home
4/16/2022
Club Santos Laguna
D 1-1
Away
4/21/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
4/24/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Away
4/30/2022
FC Juarez
-
Home
How To Watch
April
21
2022
Querétaro vs. Cruz Azul
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)