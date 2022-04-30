Queretaro FC and FC Juarez will match up in Liga MX play on Saturday, April 30. The game at Estadio La Corregidora gets underway at 6:00 PM ET on TUDN. Queretaro FC has 14 points, and is 17th in the league table. FC Juarez has 11 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Queretaro FC vs. FC Juarez

Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: TUDN

Stadium: Estadio La Corregidora

Queretaro FC and FC Juarez Stats

Queretaro FC has scored 14 goals in 16 games (15th in Liga MX), and FC Juarez has conceded 24 in 16 (14th in league).

FC Juarez is scoring 0.6 goals per match (18th in Liga MX), and Queretaro FC is giving up 1.3 per game (10th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Queretaro FC is 15th in the league, at -7.

FC Juarez is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -14.

Queretaro FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Club Santos Laguna D 1-1 Away 4/21/2022 Cruz Azul L 1-0 Home 4/24/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente D 2-2 Away 4/30/2022 FC Juarez - Home

FC Juarez Schedule