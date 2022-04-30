Skip to main content

How to Watch Queretaro FC vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Queretaro FC and FC Juarez will match up in Liga MX play on Saturday, April 30. The game at Estadio La Corregidora gets underway at 6:00 PM ET on TUDN. Queretaro FC has 14 points, and is 17th in the league table. FC Juarez has 11 points, and is in 18th place.

Queretaro FC vs. FC Juarez

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio La Corregidora
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Queretaro FC and FC Juarez Stats

  • Queretaro FC has scored 14 goals in 16 games (15th in Liga MX), and FC Juarez has conceded 24 in 16 (14th in league).
  • FC Juarez is scoring 0.6 goals per match (18th in Liga MX), and Queretaro FC is giving up 1.3 per game (10th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Queretaro FC is 15th in the league, at -7.
  • FC Juarez is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -14.

Queretaro FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Club Santos Laguna

D 1-1

Away

4/21/2022

Cruz Azul

L 1-0

Home

4/24/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

D 2-2

Away

4/30/2022

FC Juarez

-

Home

FC Juarez Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

CF Pachuca

L 2-1

Home

4/19/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

W 1-0

Away

4/22/2022

Mazatlan FC

L 2-0

Home

4/30/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Away

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Querétaro vs. Juárez

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
