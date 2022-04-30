How to Watch Queretaro FC vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Queretaro FC and FC Juarez will match up in Liga MX play on Saturday, April 30. The game at Estadio La Corregidora gets underway at 6:00 PM ET on TUDN. Queretaro FC has 14 points, and is 17th in the league table. FC Juarez has 11 points, and is in 18th place.
How to Watch Queretaro FC vs. FC Juarez
- Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio La Corregidora
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Queretaro FC and FC Juarez Stats
- Queretaro FC has scored 14 goals in 16 games (15th in Liga MX), and FC Juarez has conceded 24 in 16 (14th in league).
- FC Juarez is scoring 0.6 goals per match (18th in Liga MX), and Queretaro FC is giving up 1.3 per game (10th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Queretaro FC is 15th in the league, at -7.
- FC Juarez is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -14.
Queretaro FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Club Santos Laguna
D 1-1
Away
4/21/2022
Cruz Azul
L 1-0
Home
4/24/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
D 2-2
Away
4/30/2022
FC Juarez
-
Home
FC Juarez Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
CF Pachuca
L 2-1
Home
4/19/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
W 1-0
Away
4/22/2022
Mazatlan FC
L 2-0
Home
4/30/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Away
How To Watch
April
30
2022
Querétaro vs. Juárez
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
