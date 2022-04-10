Queretaro FC vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Liga MX action on Sunday will see Tigres UANL facing Queretaro FC. The two teams will start their contest at 8:00 PM ET from Estadio La Corregidora, airing on TUDN. Tigres UANL has 26 points, and is second in the league table. Queretaro FC has 12 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Queretaro FC vs. Tigres UANL

Match Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Sunday, April 10, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio La Corregidora

Estadio La Corregidora Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Queretaro FC and Tigres UANL Stats

Tigres UANL has scored 25 goals in 12 games (first in Liga MX), and Queretaro FC has conceded 16 in 12 (ninth in league).

Queretaro FC puts up 0.9 goals per game (16th in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL allows 1.3 per match (fifth in league).

Tigres UANL's goal differential (+10) is second in the league.

Queretaro FC's goal differential is -5, 14th in the league.

Tigres UANL Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/19/2022 CF Monterrey W 2-0 Home 4/3/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente W 2-0 Home 4/7/2022 CF Pachuca L 2-1 Away 4/10/2022 Queretaro FC - Away 4/16/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC - Home 4/19/2022 Necaxa - Away 4/23/2022 CF America - Home

Queretaro FC Schedule