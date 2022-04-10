Queretaro FC vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

How to Watch Queretaro FC vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Liga MX action on Sunday will see Tigres UANL facing Queretaro FC. The two teams will start their contest at 8:00 PM ET from Estadio La Corregidora, airing on TUDN. Tigres UANL has 26 points, and is second in the league table. Queretaro FC has 12 points, and is in 16th place.
- Match Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio La Corregidora
Queretaro FC and Tigres UANL Stats
- Tigres UANL has scored 25 goals in 12 games (first in Liga MX), and Queretaro FC has conceded 16 in 12 (ninth in league).
- Queretaro FC puts up 0.9 goals per game (16th in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL allows 1.3 per match (fifth in league).
- Tigres UANL's goal differential (+10) is second in the league.
- Queretaro FC's goal differential is -5, 14th in the league.
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
CF Monterrey
W 2-0
Home
4/3/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
W 2-0
Home
4/7/2022
CF Pachuca
L 2-1
Away
4/10/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Away
4/16/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Home
4/19/2022
Necaxa
-
Away
4/23/2022
CF America
-
Home
Queretaro FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Necaxa
L 1-0
Away
3/17/2022
Atletico San Luis
W 2-1
Home
4/3/2022
Club Leon
D 1-1
Away
4/10/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
4/16/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Away
4/21/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
4/24/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Away
