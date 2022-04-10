Queretaro FC vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Queretaro FC vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liga MX action on Sunday will see Tigres UANL facing Queretaro FC. The two teams will start their contest at 8:00 PM ET from Estadio La Corregidora, airing on TUDN. Tigres UANL has 26 points, and is second in the league table. Queretaro FC has 12 points, and is in 16th place.

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio La Corregidora
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

  • Tigres UANL has scored 25 goals in 12 games (first in Liga MX), and Queretaro FC has conceded 16 in 12 (ninth in league).
  • Queretaro FC puts up 0.9 goals per game (16th in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL allows 1.3 per match (fifth in league).
  • Tigres UANL's goal differential (+10) is second in the league.
  • Queretaro FC's goal differential is -5, 14th in the league.

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

CF Monterrey

W 2-0

Home

4/3/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

W 2-0

Home

4/7/2022

CF Pachuca

L 2-1

Away

4/10/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Away

4/16/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Home

4/19/2022

Necaxa

-

Away

4/23/2022

CF America

-

Home

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Necaxa

L 1-0

Away

3/17/2022

Atletico San Luis

W 2-1

Home

4/3/2022

Club Leon

D 1-1

Away

4/10/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

4/16/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Away

4/21/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

4/24/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Away

April
10
2022

Querétaro vs. Tigres UANL

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

