August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two clubs just outside of the Liga MX playoff picture close out the weekend of action when Querétaro and Pachuca face off Sunday night.
Author:

Querétaro and Pachuca enter this match in need of a win, as both Liga MX clubs find themselves outside of the Top 12 in the table and thus outside of the playoff picture.

Still, it's quite early on in the Apertura campaign, so the three points up for grabs could go a long way in helping either club turn things around before they head too far south.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 22, 2021

Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

You can stream the meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Through five games, Querétaro has just three points, the second-fewest of any team in Liga MX in the Apertura, and are coming off a 3-0 midweek defeat to Tigres UANL. Striker Jonathan Dos Santos received a card in the loss, meaning he won't be available for Querétaro against Pachuca.

Pachuca, meanwhile, has fared just as poorly this season, securing just three points through four games courtesy of a Match-Day 1 foul-nil victory over Leon. Since then, the club hasn't found a result, losing its last three games by a combined 6-2 scoreline.

Querétaro has scored just one goal all season, and it came three weeks ago. Pachuca, on the other hand, has scored six and conceded six. The team is led by midfielder Victor Guzmán, who is the leading scorer with two goals.

With Querétaro hosting the match at Estadio Corregidora, maybe this will be the night the club is able to score its second goal of the campaign. Who knows? Maybe things get crazy and they score a third, too.

In reality, this might be a good opportunity for Pachuca to turn its bad luck around and secure its second three-point result of the Apertura.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
22
2021

Querétaro vs. Pachuca

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
9:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Queretaro
Soccer

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Pachuca

Necaxa
Soccer

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Juárez

Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert
NFL

How to Watch 49ers at Chargers

Korn Ferry Grant Hickstrom
Golf

How to Watch The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round

Santa Clara
Soccer

How to Watch Santa Clara at California in NCAA Women's College Soccer

Club America
Soccer

How to Watch América vs. Tijuana

Fiorentina
Serie A

How to Watch AS Roma vs Fiorentina in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jim Furyk
Golf

How to Watch PGA Tour Classics Boeing Classic, Final Round

Boise State Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Boise State at Utah

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy