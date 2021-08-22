How to Watch Querétaro vs. Pachuca

Two clubs just outside of the Liga MX playoff picture close out the weekend of action when Querétaro and Pachuca face off Sunday night.

Querétaro and Pachuca enter this match in need of a win, as both Liga MX clubs find themselves outside of the Top 12 in the table and thus outside of the playoff picture.

Still, it's quite early on in the Apertura campaign, so the three points up for grabs could go a long way in helping either club turn things around before they head too far south.

Through five games, Querétaro has just three points, the second-fewest of any team in Liga MX in the Apertura, and are coming off a 3-0 midweek defeat to Tigres UANL. Striker Jonathan Dos Santos received a card in the loss, meaning he won't be available for Querétaro against Pachuca.

Pachuca, meanwhile, has fared just as poorly this season, securing just three points through four games courtesy of a Match-Day 1 foul-nil victory over Leon. Since then, the club hasn't found a result, losing its last three games by a combined 6-2 scoreline.

Querétaro has scored just one goal all season, and it came three weeks ago. Pachuca, on the other hand, has scored six and conceded six. The team is led by midfielder Victor Guzmán, who is the leading scorer with two goals.

With Querétaro hosting the match at Estadio Corregidora, maybe this will be the night the club is able to score its second goal of the campaign. Who knows? Maybe things get crazy and they score a third, too.

In reality, this might be a good opportunity for Pachuca to turn its bad luck around and secure its second three-point result of the Apertura.

