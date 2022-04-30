How to Watch Racing Club Avellaneda vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday's schedule in the Argentine Primera División will see CA Banfield play Racing Club Avellaneda. The game at Estadio Juan Domingo Peron gets underway at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Racing Club Avellaneda vs. CA Banfield

Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Juan Domingo Peron

Estadio Juan Domingo Peron Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Racing Club Avellaneda and CA Banfield Stats

Racing Club Avellaneda puts up 1.9 goals per game (second in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield concedes 1.1 per game (eighth in league).

CA Banfield is 10th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Racing Club Avellaneda is second defensively (0.7 conceded per match).

Racing Club Avellaneda has a goal differential of +15 for the season, first in the league.

CA Banfield's goal differential (+3) is ninth in the league.

Racing Club Avellaneda Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Union de Santa Fe W 1-0 Home 4/20/2022 CA Patronato Parana W 3-2 Away 4/24/2022 Newell's Old Boys D 0-0 Home 4/30/2022 CA Banfield - Home 5/8/2022 CA San Lorenzo de Almagro - Away

CA Banfield Schedule