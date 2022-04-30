Skip to main content

How to Watch Racing Club Avellaneda vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday's schedule in the Argentine Primera División will see CA Banfield play Racing Club Avellaneda. The game at Estadio Juan Domingo Peron gets underway at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Racing Club Avellaneda vs. CA Banfield

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Juan Domingo Peron
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Racing Club Avellaneda and CA Banfield Stats

  • Racing Club Avellaneda puts up 1.9 goals per game (second in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield concedes 1.1 per game (eighth in league).
  • CA Banfield is 10th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Racing Club Avellaneda is second defensively (0.7 conceded per match).
  • Racing Club Avellaneda has a goal differential of +15 for the season, first in the league.
  • CA Banfield's goal differential (+3) is ninth in the league.

Racing Club Avellaneda Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Union de Santa Fe

W 1-0

Home

4/20/2022

CA Patronato Parana

W 3-2

Away

4/24/2022

Newell's Old Boys

D 0-0

Home

4/30/2022

CA Banfield

-

Home

5/8/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Away

CA Banfield Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

CA River Plate

L 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

Newell's Old Boys

L 1-0

Away

4/23/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

W 3-1

Home

4/30/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Away

5/8/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Home

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Racing vs. Banfield

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
