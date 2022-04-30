How to Watch Racing Club Avellaneda vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's schedule in the Argentine Primera División will see CA Banfield play Racing Club Avellaneda. The game at Estadio Juan Domingo Peron gets underway at 3:00 PM ET.
- Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Juan Domingo Peron
- Racing Club Avellaneda puts up 1.9 goals per game (second in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield concedes 1.1 per game (eighth in league).
- CA Banfield is 10th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Racing Club Avellaneda is second defensively (0.7 conceded per match).
- Racing Club Avellaneda has a goal differential of +15 for the season, first in the league.
- CA Banfield's goal differential (+3) is ninth in the league.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Union de Santa Fe
W 1-0
Home
4/20/2022
CA Patronato Parana
W 3-2
Away
4/24/2022
Newell's Old Boys
D 0-0
Home
4/30/2022
CA Banfield
-
Home
5/8/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
-
Away
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
CA River Plate
L 2-1
Home
4/20/2022
Newell's Old Boys
L 1-0
Away
4/23/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
W 3-1
Home
4/30/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Away
5/8/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Home
(Sign up now for a free trial.)