Racing Club Avellaneda vs. Newell's Old Boys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

How to Watch Racing Club Avellaneda vs. Newell's Old Boys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Newell's Old Boys visits Racing Club Avellaneda at Estadio Juan Domingo Peron on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action broadcast on TyC Sports.

How to Watch Racing Club Avellaneda vs. Newell's Old Boys

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Juan Domingo Peron
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Racing Club Avellaneda and Newell's Old Boys Stats

  • Racing Club Avellaneda is second in the Argentine Primera División offensively (2.1 goals per game), and Newell's Old Boys is fifth defensively (0.9 allowed per match).
  • Newell's Old Boys is 11th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Racing Club Avellaneda is second defensively (0.7 conceded per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, Racing Club Avellaneda is first in the league, at +15.
  • Newell's Old Boys' goal differential is +5, fifth in the league.

Racing Club Avellaneda Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

CA Platense

W 1-0

Away

4/16/2022

Union de Santa Fe

W 1-0

Home

4/20/2022

CA Patronato Parana

W 3-2

Away

4/24/2022

Newell's Old Boys

-

Home

4/30/2022

CA Banfield

-

Home

5/8/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Away

Newell's Old Boys Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Union de Santa Fe

L 1-0

Away

4/15/2022

CA Patronato Parana

W 1-0

Home

4/20/2022

CA Banfield

W 1-0

Home

4/24/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Away

4/27/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Home

5/8/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

-

Away

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Racing vs. Newell's

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
