Racing Club Avellaneda vs. Newell's Old Boys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

How to Watch Racing Club Avellaneda vs. Newell's Old Boys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Newell's Old Boys visits Racing Club Avellaneda at Estadio Juan Domingo Peron on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action broadcast on TyC Sports.

How to Watch Racing Club Avellaneda vs. Newell's Old Boys

Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Match Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Juan Domingo Peron

Estadio Juan Domingo Peron Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Racing Club Avellaneda and Newell's Old Boys Stats

Racing Club Avellaneda is second in the Argentine Primera División offensively (2.1 goals per game), and Newell's Old Boys is fifth defensively (0.9 allowed per match).

Newell's Old Boys is 11th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Racing Club Avellaneda is second defensively (0.7 conceded per game).

In terms of goal differential, Racing Club Avellaneda is first in the league, at +15.

Newell's Old Boys' goal differential is +5, fifth in the league.

Racing Club Avellaneda Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 CA Platense W 1-0 Away 4/16/2022 Union de Santa Fe W 1-0 Home 4/20/2022 CA Patronato Parana W 3-2 Away 4/24/2022 Newell's Old Boys - Home 4/30/2022 CA Banfield - Home 5/8/2022 CA San Lorenzo de Almagro - Away

Newell's Old Boys Schedule