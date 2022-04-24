Racing Club Avellaneda vs. Newell's Old Boys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

How to Watch Racing Club Avellaneda vs. Newell's Old Boys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Newell's Old Boys visits Racing Club Avellaneda at Estadio Juan Domingo Peron on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action broadcast on TyC Sports.
- Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Juan Domingo Peron
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Racing Club Avellaneda and Newell's Old Boys Stats
- Racing Club Avellaneda is second in the Argentine Primera División offensively (2.1 goals per game), and Newell's Old Boys is fifth defensively (0.9 allowed per match).
- Newell's Old Boys is 11th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Racing Club Avellaneda is second defensively (0.7 conceded per game).
- In terms of goal differential, Racing Club Avellaneda is first in the league, at +15.
- Newell's Old Boys' goal differential is +5, fifth in the league.
Racing Club Avellaneda Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
CA Platense
W 1-0
Away
4/16/2022
Union de Santa Fe
W 1-0
Home
4/20/2022
CA Patronato Parana
W 3-2
Away
4/24/2022
Newell's Old Boys
-
Home
4/30/2022
CA Banfield
-
Home
5/8/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
-
Away
Newell's Old Boys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Union de Santa Fe
L 1-0
Away
4/15/2022
CA Patronato Parana
W 1-0
Home
4/20/2022
CA Banfield
W 1-0
Home
4/24/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Away
4/27/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
-
Home
5/8/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
-
Away
