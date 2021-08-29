How to Watch Rangers vs. Celtic

Steven Gerrard may be forced to miss the first Old Firm of the season as Celtic travel to Ibrox with their tails up.

There can be no doubting Scotland’s pendulum of power has swung in favor of Rangers in recent years, but Sunday’s Old Firm derby presents Celtic with a gleaming chance to stop the rot.

The Glaswegian rivals will collide at Ibrox level on six points apiece in the Scottish Premiership standings, presenting one-half of the city with an ideal opportunity to climb ahead.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, August 29

Time: 7 a.m. ET

Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The major concern for Rangers is that manager Steven Gerrard may be one of the names prevented from taking part in the match following a recent outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

Gerrard was one of numerous key men at Ibrox who missed Thursday’s trip to Armenia to face Alashkert in their final Europa League qualifying match. Captain James Tavernier, Ryan Kent, Scott Wright, Calvin Bassey also failed to make the trip, as did goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin.

Nevertheless, a 0-0 stalemate was enough to ease Rangers through after winning 1-0 in the home leg, although questions remain as to who among that missing contingent—if any—will be back on Sunday.

Celtic also advanced to the Europa League group stage despite losing 2-1 at AZ Alkmaar, having won 2-0 at home to clinch a 3-2 victory on aggregate.

Ange Postecoglou may have got off to a tough start in Glasgow following his move from Yokohama in Japan, but the benefits of his attack-minded system are now starting to show.

The Bhoys are by far the highest scorers in the Premiership despite sitting fourth, albeit with six of their 11 goals this campaign coming in the recent 6-0 decimation of St. Mirren:

Rangers struggled in his early Old Firm derbies, but he’s since led Rangers on a run of six games without defeat against Celtic across all competitions, winning five of those.

The tables are turning as the hosts may be under strength come Sunday, and Postecoglou will hope to capitalize on his side’s recent momentum as Celtic target their first win at Ibrox since December 2019.

Regional restrictions may apply.