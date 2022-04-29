Real Sociedad visits Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga at Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday, May 1. The two clubs will face off at 12:30 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN. With 55 points, Real Sociedad is currently sixth in the league. Rayo Vallecano has 40 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Sociedad

Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas

Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad Stats

Real Sociedad is 16th in LaLiga in goals scored (32 in 33 games), and Rayo Vallecano is ninth in goals allowed (38 in 33).

Rayo Vallecano is 14th in LaLiga in goals scored (34 in 33 matches), and Real Sociedad is third in goals allowed (31 in 33).

Real Sociedad's goal differential (+1) is eighth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Rayo Vallecano is 10th in the league, at -4.

Real Sociedad Key Players

Mikel Oyarzabal is Real Sociedad's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 22 games (15th in league).

The second-leading scorer for Real Sociedad is Alexander Isak, who has five goals in 29 games.

Oyarzabal has three assists in 22 games -- No. 1 on Real Sociedad, and 39th in the league.

Real Sociedad Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Elche CF W 2-1 Away 4/15/2022 Real Betis D 0-0 Home 4/21/2022 Barcelona L 1-0 Home 5/1/2022 Rayo Vallecano - Away 5/6/2022 Levante - Away 5/12/2022 Cadiz CF - Home 5/15/2022 Villarreal - Away

