Skip to main content

How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Sociedad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Sociedad visits Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga at Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday, May 1. The two clubs will face off at 12:30 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN. With 55 points, Real Sociedad is currently sixth in the league. Rayo Vallecano has 40 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Sociedad

Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad Stats

  • Real Sociedad is 16th in LaLiga in goals scored (32 in 33 games), and Rayo Vallecano is ninth in goals allowed (38 in 33).
  • Rayo Vallecano is 14th in LaLiga in goals scored (34 in 33 matches), and Real Sociedad is third in goals allowed (31 in 33).
  • Real Sociedad's goal differential (+1) is eighth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Rayo Vallecano is 10th in the league, at -4.

Real Sociedad Key Players

  • Mikel Oyarzabal is Real Sociedad's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 22 games (15th in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for Real Sociedad is Alexander Isak, who has five goals in 29 games.
  • Oyarzabal has three assists in 22 games -- No. 1 on Real Sociedad, and 39th in the league.

Rayo Vallecano Key Players

Real Sociedad Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Elche CF

W 2-1

Away

4/15/2022

Real Betis

D 0-0

Home

4/21/2022

Barcelona

L 1-0

Home

5/1/2022

Rayo Vallecano

-

Away

5/6/2022

Levante

-

Away

5/12/2022

Cadiz CF

-

Home

5/15/2022

Villarreal

-

Away

Rayo Vallecano Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Deportivo Alaves

L 1-0

Away

4/21/2022

Espanyol

W 1-0

Away

4/24/2022

Barcelona

W 1-0

Away

5/1/2022

Real Sociedad

-

Home

5/8/2022

Getafe

-

Away

5/12/2022

Villarreal

-

Home

5/15/2022

Mallorca

-

Away

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Sociedad

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Aldosivi: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
MICHIGAN SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Lehigh at Loyola in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) centers the ball as Chicago Fire defender Mauricio Pineda (22) defends in the second half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Soccer

Pumas UNAM vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond (1) makes a save off a shot on goal by Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Soccer

Olympique Marseille vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy