How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Sociedad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Real Sociedad visits Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga at Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday, May 1. The two clubs will face off at 12:30 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN. With 55 points, Real Sociedad is currently sixth in the league. Rayo Vallecano has 40 points, and is in 11th place.
How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Sociedad
- Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas
Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad Stats
- Real Sociedad is 16th in LaLiga in goals scored (32 in 33 games), and Rayo Vallecano is ninth in goals allowed (38 in 33).
- Rayo Vallecano is 14th in LaLiga in goals scored (34 in 33 matches), and Real Sociedad is third in goals allowed (31 in 33).
- Real Sociedad's goal differential (+1) is eighth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Rayo Vallecano is 10th in the league, at -4.
Real Sociedad Key Players
- Mikel Oyarzabal is Real Sociedad's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 22 games (15th in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Real Sociedad is Alexander Isak, who has five goals in 29 games.
- Oyarzabal has three assists in 22 games -- No. 1 on Real Sociedad, and 39th in the league.
Rayo Vallecano Key Players
Real Sociedad Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Elche CF
W 2-1
Away
4/15/2022
Real Betis
D 0-0
Home
4/21/2022
Barcelona
L 1-0
Home
5/1/2022
Rayo Vallecano
-
Away
5/6/2022
Levante
-
Away
5/12/2022
Cadiz CF
-
Home
5/15/2022
Villarreal
-
Away
Rayo Vallecano Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Deportivo Alaves
L 1-0
Away
4/21/2022
Espanyol
W 1-0
Away
4/24/2022
Barcelona
W 1-0
Away
5/1/2022
Real Sociedad
-
Home
5/8/2022
Getafe
-
Away
5/12/2022
Villarreal
-
Home
5/15/2022
Mallorca
-
Away
How To Watch
May
1
2022
Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Sociedad
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:30
PM/EST
