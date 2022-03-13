Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
LaLiga action on Sunday includes Sevilla FC playing Rayo Vallecano. The two clubs will start their contest at 9:00 AM ET from Estadio de Vallecas, broadcast on ESPN. Sevilla is currently second in the league, with 55 points. Rayo Vallecano is 14th, with 31.
How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla
- Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas
Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla Stats
- Sevilla is scoring 1.4 goals per game (seventh in LaLiga), and Rayo Vallecano is conceding 1.2 per game (eighth in league).
- Rayo Vallecano has scored 28 goals in 26 games (13th in LaLiga), and Sevilla has given up 18 in 27 (first in league).
- Sevilla's goal differential (+21) is third in the league.
- Rayo Vallecano's goal differential (-4) is 11th in the league.
Sevilla Key Players
- Rafa Mir is Sevilla's leading scorer this season, with eight goals in 25 games (14th in league).
- Lucas Ocampos is Sevilla's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 26 shots, 1.2 per game) in 21 league appearances.
- Sevilla's leader in assists is Ivan Rakitic, who has three (on 20 chances created) in 25 league appearances.
Rayo Vallecano Key Players
Sevilla Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Espanyol
D 1-1
Away
2/27/2022
Real Betis
W 2-1
Home
3/4/2022
Deportivo Alaves
D 0-0
Away
3/13/2022
Rayo Vallecano
-
Away
3/20/2022
Real Sociedad
-
Home
4/3/2022
Barcelona
-
Away
4/10/2022
Granada
-
Home
Rayo Vallecano Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Elche CF
L 2-1
Away
2/26/2022
Real Madrid
L 1-0
Home
3/6/2022
Cadiz CF
L 2-0
Away
3/13/2022
Sevilla
-
Home
3/19/2022
Atletico Madrid
-
Home
4/3/2022
Granada
-
Away
4/10/2022
Valencia
-
Home
