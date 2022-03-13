Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LaLiga action on Sunday includes Sevilla FC playing Rayo Vallecano. The two clubs will start their contest at 9:00 AM ET from Estadio de Vallecas, broadcast on ESPN. Sevilla is currently second in the league, with 55 points. Rayo Vallecano is 14th, with 31.

How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla

Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla Stats

  • Sevilla is scoring 1.4 goals per game (seventh in LaLiga), and Rayo Vallecano is conceding 1.2 per game (eighth in league).
  • Rayo Vallecano has scored 28 goals in 26 games (13th in LaLiga), and Sevilla has given up 18 in 27 (first in league).
  • Sevilla's goal differential (+21) is third in the league.
  • Rayo Vallecano's goal differential (-4) is 11th in the league.

Sevilla Key Players

  • Rafa Mir is Sevilla's leading scorer this season, with eight goals in 25 games (14th in league).
  • Lucas Ocampos is Sevilla's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 26 shots, 1.2 per game) in 21 league appearances.
  • Sevilla's leader in assists is Ivan Rakitic, who has three (on 20 chances created) in 25 league appearances.

Rayo Vallecano Key Players

Sevilla Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Espanyol

D 1-1

Away

2/27/2022

Real Betis

W 2-1

Home

3/4/2022

Deportivo Alaves

D 0-0

Away

3/13/2022

Rayo Vallecano

-

Away

3/20/2022

Real Sociedad

-

Home

4/3/2022

Barcelona

-

Away

4/10/2022

Granada

-

Home

Rayo Vallecano Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

Elche CF

L 2-1

Away

2/26/2022

Real Madrid

L 1-0

Home

3/6/2022

Cadiz CF

L 2-0

Away

3/13/2022

Sevilla

-

Home

3/19/2022

Atletico Madrid

-

Home

4/3/2022

Granada

-

Away

4/10/2022

Valencia

-

Home

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago1010505799h
La Liga

How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
imago1009068198h
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Demirspor vs. Sivasspor

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
imago1009531947h
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Simba SC vs. RSB Berkane

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
imago1009536311h
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Coton Sport FC vs. TP Mazembe

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
imago1010551898h
Super League

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City FA Women's Super League

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1010551898h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bordeaux in Canada

By Matthew Beighle2 hours ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy