Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

LaLiga action on Sunday includes Sevilla FC playing Rayo Vallecano. The two clubs will start their contest at 9:00 AM ET from Estadio de Vallecas, broadcast on ESPN. Sevilla is currently second in the league, with 55 points. Rayo Vallecano is 14th, with 31.

How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla

Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla Stats

Sevilla is scoring 1.4 goals per game (seventh in LaLiga), and Rayo Vallecano is conceding 1.2 per game (eighth in league).

Rayo Vallecano has scored 28 goals in 26 games (13th in LaLiga), and Sevilla has given up 18 in 27 (first in league).

Sevilla's goal differential (+21) is third in the league.

Rayo Vallecano's goal differential (-4) is 11th in the league.

Sevilla Key Players

Rafa Mir is Sevilla's leading scorer this season, with eight goals in 25 games (14th in league).

Lucas Ocampos is Sevilla's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 26 shots, 1.2 per game) in 21 league appearances.

Sevilla's leader in assists is Ivan Rakitic, who has three (on 20 chances created) in 25 league appearances.

Rayo Vallecano Key Players

Sevilla Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Espanyol D 1-1 Away 2/27/2022 Real Betis W 2-1 Home 3/4/2022 Deportivo Alaves D 0-0 Away 3/13/2022 Rayo Vallecano - Away 3/20/2022 Real Sociedad - Home 4/3/2022 Barcelona - Away 4/10/2022 Granada - Home

Rayo Vallecano Schedule