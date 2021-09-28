September 28, 2021
How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Club Brugge: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bundesliga's RB Leipzig looks to bounce back in its second Champions League match as it faces Club Brugge on Tuesday.
Germany's RB Leipzig faces Belgium's Club Brugge in a matchup between two of the strongest teams in their respective leagues, the Bundesliga and Belgian First Division A.

How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Club Brugge:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 4

Live stream RB Leipzig vs. Club Brugge online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In American manager Jesse Marsch's first season at the helm, RB Leipzig has dropped three of its first four matches in Bundesliga competition, as well as losing its first outing in the Champions League group stage.

Three of those defeats came against Bayern Munich, Manchester City and a strong Wolfsburg side, but Marsch remains on the hot seat entering Tuesday's match.

Club Brugge already secured a point against a top club in this Champions League season, drawing 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain on Sept. 15. Club Brugge has not lost in nearly a month, with its most recent defeat coming on Aug. 29.

RB Leipzig is led by Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo and Portuguese forward André Silva, while American midfielder Tyler Adams could see action too. Club Brugge is led by winger Noa Lang and 20-year-old Belgian attacker Charles de Ketelaere.

September
28
2021

RB Leipzig vs. Club Brugge

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 4
2:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

