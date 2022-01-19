RC Celta de Vigo vs. CA Osasuna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch RC Celta de Vigo vs. CA Osasuna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday, RC Celta de Vigo and CA Osasuna will meet in La Liga action. The clubs will square off at 1:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN from Municipal de Balaidos. With 23 points, Celta de Vigo is 14th in the league table. Osasuna has 25 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Celta de Vigo vs. Osasuna

  • Match Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Municipal de Balaidos
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Celta de Vigo and Osasuna Stats

  • Celta de Vigo has scored 22 goals in 20 games (11th in La Liga), and Osasuna has given up 25 in 20 (12th in league).
  • Osasuna is 15th in La Liga in goals scored (20 in 20 games), and Celta de Vigo is seventh in goals allowed (23 in 20).
  • Celta de Vigo has a goal differential of -1 on the season, 11th in the league.
  • Osasuna has a goal differential of -5 on the season, which is 14th in the league.

Celta de Vigo Key Players

  • Iago Aspas is Celta de Vigo's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 32 shots) in 19 league games.
  • Santi Mina has six goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 19 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Aspas is Celta de Vigo's leader in assists, with two (on 23 chances created) in 19 league appearances.

Osasuna Key Players

  • Kike Garcia is Osasuna's top scorer, with three goals (on 20 shots) in 18 league games.
  • Ezequiel Avila has scored three times in 19 appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • Osasuna's best playmaker is Jon Moncayola, with three assists (on nine chances created) in 19 league appearances.

Celta de Vigo Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/17/2021

Espanyol

W 3-1

Home

1/2/2022

Real Betis

W 2-0

Away

1/8/2022

Real Sociedad

L 1-0

Away

1/19/2022

Osasuna

-

Home

1/22/2022

Sevilla

-

Away

2/6/2022

Rayo Vallecano

-

Home

2/13/2022

Cadiz CF

-

Away

Osasuna Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Getafe

L 1-0

Away

1/3/2022

Athletic Bilbao

L 3-1

Home

1/9/2022

Cadiz CF

W 2-0

Home

1/19/2022

Celta de Vigo

-

Away

1/23/2022

Granada

-

Away

2/5/2022

Sevilla

-

Home

2/13/2022

Rayo Vallecano

-

Away

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Celta vs. Osasuna

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
