RC Celta de Vigo vs. CA Osasuna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

On Wednesday, RC Celta de Vigo and CA Osasuna will meet in La Liga action. The clubs will square off at 1:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN from Municipal de Balaidos. With 23 points, Celta de Vigo is 14th in the league table. Osasuna has 25 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Celta de Vigo vs. Osasuna

Match Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Municipal de Balaidos

Municipal de Balaidos

Celta de Vigo and Osasuna Stats

Celta de Vigo has scored 22 goals in 20 games (11th in La Liga), and Osasuna has given up 25 in 20 (12th in league).

Osasuna is 15th in La Liga in goals scored (20 in 20 games), and Celta de Vigo is seventh in goals allowed (23 in 20).

Celta de Vigo has a goal differential of -1 on the season, 11th in the league.

Osasuna has a goal differential of -5 on the season, which is 14th in the league.

Celta de Vigo Key Players

Iago Aspas is Celta de Vigo's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 32 shots) in 19 league games.

Santi Mina has six goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 19 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Aspas is Celta de Vigo's leader in assists, with two (on 23 chances created) in 19 league appearances.

Osasuna Key Players

Kike Garcia is Osasuna's top scorer, with three goals (on 20 shots) in 18 league games.

Ezequiel Avila has scored three times in 19 appearances, tied for the team lead.

Osasuna's best playmaker is Jon Moncayola, with three assists (on nine chances created) in 19 league appearances.

Celta de Vigo Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/17/2021 Espanyol W 3-1 Home 1/2/2022 Real Betis W 2-0 Away 1/8/2022 Real Sociedad L 1-0 Away 1/19/2022 Osasuna - Home 1/22/2022 Sevilla - Away 2/6/2022 Rayo Vallecano - Home 2/13/2022 Cadiz CF - Away

Osasuna Schedule