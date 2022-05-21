RC Lens vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

AS Monaco and RC Lens will meet at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will begin on May 21 at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. AS Monaco currently has 68 points, and is second in the league table. RC Lens has 61 points, and is in seventh place.

RC Lens and AS Monaco Stats

AS Monaco has scored 63 goals in 37 matches (fourth in Ligue 1), and RC Lens has given up 46 in 37 (11th in league).

RC Lens scores 1.6 goals per match (fifth in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco gives up one per game (sixth in league).

In terms of goal differential, AS Monaco is third in the league, at +25.

RC Lens' goal differential (+14) is seventh in the league.

AS Monaco Key Players

AS Monaco is led by Wissam Ben Yedder, who has 24 goals in 36 games (second in league).

Kevin Volland is AS Monaco's second-leading scorer, with nine goals in 33 league games.

AS Monaco's leader in assists is Caio Henrique, who has eight in 36 league appearances.

RC Lens Key Players

AS Monaco Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Angers W 2-0 Home 5/6/2022 Lille W 2-1 Away 5/14/2022 Stade Brest 29 W 4-2 Home 5/21/2022 RC Lens - Away

RC Lens Schedule