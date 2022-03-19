Skip to main content

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clermont Foot 63 will meet RC Lens on Saturday, March 19 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Bollaert-Delelis begins at 12:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. RC Lens has 41 points, and is ninth in the league. Clermont Foot 63 has 28 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Clermont Foot 63

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

RC Lens and Clermont Foot 63 Stats

  • RC Lens is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fifth in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 is giving up 1.7 per game (18th in league).
  • Clermont Foot 63 puts up 1.0 goal per match (17th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens gives up 1.4 per game (11th in league).
  • RC Lens' goal differential (+4) is eighth in the league.
  • Clermont Foot 63's goal differential (-21) is 17th in the league.

RC Lens Key Players

  • Seko Fofana is RC Lens' leading scorer, with seven goals (on 40 shots) in 28 league games.
  • Arnaud Kalimuendo has seven goals in 26 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • RC Lens' leader in assists is Jonathan Clauss, who has eight in 27 league appearances.

Clermont Foot 63 Key Players

RC Lens Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Angers

W 2-1

Away

3/5/2022

Stade Brest 29

L 1-0

Home

3/13/2022

FC Metz

D 0-0

Away

3/19/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

4/3/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

4/10/2022

Nice

-

Home

4/17/2022

Lille

-

Away

Clermont Foot 63 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

D 1-1

Home

3/6/2022

Lille

L 4-0

Away

3/13/2022

FC Lorient

L 2-0

Home

3/19/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

4/3/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

4/9/2022

PSG

-

Home

4/17/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Lens vs. Clermont

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

