How to Watch RC Lens vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Clermont Foot 63 will meet RC Lens on Saturday, March 19 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Bollaert-Delelis begins at 12:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. RC Lens has 41 points, and is ninth in the league. Clermont Foot 63 has 28 points, and is in 16th place.
How to Watch RC Lens vs. Clermont Foot 63
- Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis
RC Lens and Clermont Foot 63 Stats
- RC Lens is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fifth in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 is giving up 1.7 per game (18th in league).
- Clermont Foot 63 puts up 1.0 goal per match (17th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens gives up 1.4 per game (11th in league).
- RC Lens' goal differential (+4) is eighth in the league.
- Clermont Foot 63's goal differential (-21) is 17th in the league.
RC Lens Key Players
- Seko Fofana is RC Lens' leading scorer, with seven goals (on 40 shots) in 28 league games.
- Arnaud Kalimuendo has seven goals in 26 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- RC Lens' leader in assists is Jonathan Clauss, who has eight in 27 league appearances.
Clermont Foot 63 Key Players
RC Lens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Angers
W 2-1
Away
3/5/2022
Stade Brest 29
L 1-0
Home
3/13/2022
FC Metz
D 0-0
Away
3/19/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
4/3/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
4/10/2022
Nice
-
Home
4/17/2022
Lille
-
Away
Clermont Foot 63 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
D 1-1
Home
3/6/2022
Lille
L 4-0
Away
3/13/2022
FC Lorient
L 2-0
Home
3/19/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
4/3/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
4/9/2022
PSG
-
Home
4/17/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)