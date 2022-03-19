Clermont Foot 63 will meet RC Lens on Saturday, March 19 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Bollaert-Delelis begins at 12:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. RC Lens has 41 points, and is ninth in the league. Clermont Foot 63 has 28 points, and is in 16th place.

Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis

RC Lens is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fifth in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 is giving up 1.7 per game (18th in league).

Clermont Foot 63 puts up 1.0 goal per match (17th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens gives up 1.4 per game (11th in league).

RC Lens' goal differential (+4) is eighth in the league.

Clermont Foot 63's goal differential (-21) is 17th in the league.

RC Lens Key Players

Seko Fofana is RC Lens' leading scorer, with seven goals (on 40 shots) in 28 league games.

Arnaud Kalimuendo has seven goals in 26 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

RC Lens' leader in assists is Jonathan Clauss, who has eight in 27 league appearances.

RC Lens Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Angers W 2-1 Away 3/5/2022 Stade Brest 29 L 1-0 Home 3/13/2022 FC Metz D 0-0 Away 3/19/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Home 4/3/2022 Strasbourg - Away 4/10/2022 Nice - Home 4/17/2022 Lille - Away