RC Lens vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

How to Watch RC Lens vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
RC Lens and FC Nantes will meet at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will begin on April 30 at 11:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 54 points, RC Lens is seventh in the league. FC Nantes has 50 points, and is in 10th place.
How to Watch RC Lens vs. FC Nantes
- Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
RC Lens and FC Nantes Stats
- RC Lens is seventh in Ligue 1 in goals scored (53 in 34 games), and FC Nantes is ninth in goals allowed (41 in 34).
- FC Nantes is scoring 1.4 goals per match (eighth in Ligue 1), and RC Lens is conceding 1.2 per game (10th in league).
- RC Lens' goal differential is +11, seventh in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes is ninth in the league, at +7.
RC Lens Key Players
- Arnaud Kalimuendo is RC Lens' leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 44 shots) in 32 league games.
- Seko Fofana is RC Lens' second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 49 shots, 1.4 per game) in 34 league appearances.
- Jonathan Clauss is RC Lens' leader in assists, with nine in 33 league appearances.
FC Nantes Key Players
RC Lens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Lille
W 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 2-0
Home
4/23/2022
PSG
D 1-1
Away
4/30/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
5/8/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
5/14/2022
Troyes
-
Away
5/21/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Angers
D 1-1
Home
4/20/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 3-2
Away
4/24/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 5-3
Home
4/30/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
5/11/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
5/14/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
5/21/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
How To Watch
April
30
2022
Lens vs. Nantes
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)