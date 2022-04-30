RC Lens vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch RC Lens vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

RC Lens and FC Nantes will meet at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will begin on April 30 at 11:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 54 points, RC Lens is seventh in the league. FC Nantes has 50 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch RC Lens vs. FC Nantes

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis
  Match Time: 11:00 AM ET

RC Lens and FC Nantes Stats

  • RC Lens is seventh in Ligue 1 in goals scored (53 in 34 games), and FC Nantes is ninth in goals allowed (41 in 34).
  • FC Nantes is scoring 1.4 goals per match (eighth in Ligue 1), and RC Lens is conceding 1.2 per game (10th in league).
  • RC Lens' goal differential is +11, seventh in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes is ninth in the league, at +7.

RC Lens Key Players

  • Arnaud Kalimuendo is RC Lens' leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 44 shots) in 32 league games.
  • Seko Fofana is RC Lens' second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 49 shots, 1.4 per game) in 34 league appearances.
  • Jonathan Clauss is RC Lens' leader in assists, with nine in 33 league appearances.

FC Nantes Key Players

RC Lens Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Lille

W 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 2-0

Home

4/23/2022

PSG

D 1-1

Away

4/30/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

5/8/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

5/14/2022

Troyes

-

Away

5/21/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

FC Nantes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Angers

D 1-1

Home

4/20/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 3-2

Away

4/24/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 5-3

Home

4/30/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

5/11/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

5/14/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

5/21/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Lens vs. Nantes

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
