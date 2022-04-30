RC Lens vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

RC Lens and FC Nantes will meet at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will begin on April 30 at 11:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 54 points, RC Lens is seventh in the league. FC Nantes has 50 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch RC Lens vs. FC Nantes

Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Match Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis

RC Lens and FC Nantes Stats

RC Lens is seventh in Ligue 1 in goals scored (53 in 34 games), and FC Nantes is ninth in goals allowed (41 in 34).

FC Nantes is scoring 1.4 goals per match (eighth in Ligue 1), and RC Lens is conceding 1.2 per game (10th in league).

RC Lens' goal differential is +11, seventh in the league.

In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes is ninth in the league, at +7.

RC Lens Key Players

Arnaud Kalimuendo is RC Lens' leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 44 shots) in 32 league games.

Seko Fofana is RC Lens' second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 49 shots, 1.4 per game) in 34 league appearances.

Jonathan Clauss is RC Lens' leader in assists, with nine in 33 league appearances.

FC Nantes Key Players

RC Lens Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Lille W 2-1 Away 4/20/2022 Montpellier HSC W 2-0 Home 4/23/2022 PSG D 1-1 Away 4/30/2022 FC Nantes - Home 5/8/2022 Stade Reims - Away 5/14/2022 Troyes - Away 5/21/2022 AS Monaco - Home

FC Nantes Schedule