RC Lens vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

RC Lens and Montpellier HSC will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 action on Wednesday, April 20. The game at Stade Bollaert-Delelis gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. RC Lens is seventh in the league table, with 50 points. Montpellier HSC is 11th, with 42.

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Montpellier HSC

Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis

RC Lens and Montpellier HSC Stats

RC Lens is scoring 1.6 goals per game (fifth in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC is giving up 1.4 per game (12th in league).

Montpellier HSC is eighth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (44 in 32 matches), and RC Lens is 10th in goals conceded (41 in 32).

RC Lens has a goal differential of +9 on the season, seventh in the league.

Montpellier HSC is 11th in the league in goal differential, at 0.

RC Lens Key Players

Arnaud Kalimuendo is RC Lens' leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 43 shots) in 30 league games.

Seko Fofana has seven goals in 32 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on RC Lens.

RC Lens' leader in assists is Jonathan Clauss, who has eight in 31 games (fifth in league).

RC Lens Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/3/2022 Strasbourg L 1-0 Away 4/10/2022 Nice W 3-0 Home 4/16/2022 Lille W 2-1 Away 4/20/2022 Montpellier HSC - Home 4/23/2022 PSG - Away 4/30/2022 FC Nantes - Home 5/8/2022 Stade Reims - Away

