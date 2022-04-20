RC Lens vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
RC Lens and Montpellier HSC will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 action on Wednesday, April 20. The game at Stade Bollaert-Delelis gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. RC Lens is seventh in the league table, with 50 points. Montpellier HSC is 11th, with 42.
How to Watch RC Lens vs. Montpellier HSC
- Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
RC Lens and Montpellier HSC Stats
- RC Lens is scoring 1.6 goals per game (fifth in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC is giving up 1.4 per game (12th in league).
- Montpellier HSC is eighth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (44 in 32 matches), and RC Lens is 10th in goals conceded (41 in 32).
- RC Lens has a goal differential of +9 on the season, seventh in the league.
- Montpellier HSC is 11th in the league in goal differential, at 0.
RC Lens Key Players
- Arnaud Kalimuendo is RC Lens' leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 43 shots) in 30 league games.
- Seko Fofana has seven goals in 32 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on RC Lens.
- RC Lens' leader in assists is Jonathan Clauss, who has eight in 31 games (fifth in league).
Montpellier HSC Key Players
RC Lens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Strasbourg
L 1-0
Away
4/10/2022
Nice
W 3-0
Home
4/16/2022
Lille
W 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
4/23/2022
PSG
-
Away
4/30/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
5/8/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
Montpellier HSC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Stade Brest 29
L 2-1
Home
4/10/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 2-0
Away
4/17/2022
Stade Reims
D 0-0
Home
4/20/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
4/23/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
5/1/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
5/8/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
How To Watch
April
20
2022
RC Lens vs. Montpellier HSC
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)