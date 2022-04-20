RC Lens vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

RC Lens and Montpellier HSC will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 action on Wednesday, April 20. The game at Stade Bollaert-Delelis gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. RC Lens is seventh in the league table, with 50 points. Montpellier HSC is 11th, with 42.

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Montpellier HSC

  • Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

RC Lens and Montpellier HSC Stats

  • RC Lens is scoring 1.6 goals per game (fifth in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC is giving up 1.4 per game (12th in league).
  • Montpellier HSC is eighth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (44 in 32 matches), and RC Lens is 10th in goals conceded (41 in 32).
  • RC Lens has a goal differential of +9 on the season, seventh in the league.
  • Montpellier HSC is 11th in the league in goal differential, at 0.

RC Lens Key Players

  • Arnaud Kalimuendo is RC Lens' leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 43 shots) in 30 league games.
  • Seko Fofana has seven goals in 32 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on RC Lens.
  • RC Lens' leader in assists is Jonathan Clauss, who has eight in 31 games (fifth in league).

Montpellier HSC Key Players

RC Lens Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Strasbourg

L 1-0

Away

4/10/2022

Nice

W 3-0

Home

4/16/2022

Lille

W 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

4/23/2022

PSG

-

Away

4/30/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

5/8/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

Montpellier HSC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Stade Brest 29

L 2-1

Home

4/10/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 2-0

Away

4/17/2022

Stade Reims

D 0-0

Home

4/20/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

4/23/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

5/1/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

5/8/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

How To Watch

April
20
2022

RC Lens vs. Montpellier HSC

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
