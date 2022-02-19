RC Lens vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Olympique Lyon and RC Lens will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, February 19. The game at Stade Bollaert-Delelis starts at 11:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon is seventh in the league table, with 38 points. RC Lens is eighth, with 36.
How to Watch RC Lens vs. Olympique Lyon
- Match Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
RC Lens and Olympique Lyon Stats
- Olympique Lyon is scoring 1.4 goals per match (10th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens is conceding 1.5 per game (11th in league).
- RC Lens is fourth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (39 in 24 matches), and Olympique Lyon is ninth in goals allowed (30 in 24).
- In terms of goal differential, Olympique Lyon is ninth in the league, at +3.
- RC Lens is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +4.
Olympique Lyon Key Players
- Moussa Dembele has eight goals in 17 games -- No. 1 on Olympique Lyon, and 13th in the league.
- The second-leading scorer for Olympique Lyon is Lucas Paqueta, who has seven goals in 22 games.
- Paqueta has three assists in 22 games -- tops on Olympique Lyon, and 26th in the league.
RC Lens Key Players
- RC Lens is led by Seko Fofana, with seven goals (on 37 shots) in 24 league games.
- Arnaud Kalimuendo is tied for the team lead with seven goals, as well.
- Jonathan Clauss has eight assists in 23 games -- the best mark on RC Lens, and second in the entire league.
Olympique Lyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/1/2022
Olympique Marseille
W 2-1
Home
2/5/2022
AS Monaco
L 2-0
Away
2/12/2022
Nice
W 2-0
Home
2/19/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
2/27/2022
Lille
-
Home
3/4/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
3/13/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
RC Lens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/22/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 2-0
Home
2/6/2022
FC Lorient
L 2-0
Away
2/13/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 3-2
Home
2/19/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
2/27/2022
Angers
-
Away
3/5/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
3/13/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
How To Watch
February
19
2022
RC Lens vs. Olympique Lyonnais
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)