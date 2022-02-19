RC Lens vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Olympique Lyon and RC Lens will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, February 19. The game at Stade Bollaert-Delelis starts at 11:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon is seventh in the league table, with 38 points. RC Lens is eighth, with 36.

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Olympique Lyon

Match Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Match Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis

RC Lens and Olympique Lyon Stats

Olympique Lyon is scoring 1.4 goals per match (10th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens is conceding 1.5 per game (11th in league).

RC Lens is fourth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (39 in 24 matches), and Olympique Lyon is ninth in goals allowed (30 in 24).

In terms of goal differential, Olympique Lyon is ninth in the league, at +3.

RC Lens is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +4.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

Moussa Dembele has eight goals in 17 games -- No. 1 on Olympique Lyon, and 13th in the league.

The second-leading scorer for Olympique Lyon is Lucas Paqueta, who has seven goals in 22 games.

Paqueta has three assists in 22 games -- tops on Olympique Lyon, and 26th in the league.

RC Lens Key Players

RC Lens is led by Seko Fofana, with seven goals (on 37 shots) in 24 league games.

Arnaud Kalimuendo is tied for the team lead with seven goals, as well.

Jonathan Clauss has eight assists in 23 games -- the best mark on RC Lens, and second in the entire league.

Olympique Lyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/1/2022 Olympique Marseille W 2-1 Home 2/5/2022 AS Monaco L 2-0 Away 2/12/2022 Nice W 2-0 Home 2/19/2022 RC Lens - Away 2/27/2022 Lille - Home 3/4/2022 FC Lorient - Away 3/13/2022 Stade Rennes - Home

RC Lens Schedule