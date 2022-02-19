RC Lens vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Olympique Lyon and RC Lens will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, February 19. The game at Stade Bollaert-Delelis starts at 11:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon is seventh in the league table, with 38 points. RC Lens is eighth, with 36.

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Olympique Lyon

  • Match Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

RC Lens and Olympique Lyon Stats

  • Olympique Lyon is scoring 1.4 goals per match (10th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens is conceding 1.5 per game (11th in league).
  • RC Lens is fourth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (39 in 24 matches), and Olympique Lyon is ninth in goals allowed (30 in 24).
  • In terms of goal differential, Olympique Lyon is ninth in the league, at +3.
  • RC Lens is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +4.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

  • Moussa Dembele has eight goals in 17 games -- No. 1 on Olympique Lyon, and 13th in the league.
  • The second-leading scorer for Olympique Lyon is Lucas Paqueta, who has seven goals in 22 games.
  • Paqueta has three assists in 22 games -- tops on Olympique Lyon, and 26th in the league.

RC Lens Key Players

  • RC Lens is led by Seko Fofana, with seven goals (on 37 shots) in 24 league games.
  • Arnaud Kalimuendo is tied for the team lead with seven goals, as well.
  • Jonathan Clauss has eight assists in 23 games -- the best mark on RC Lens, and second in the entire league.

Olympique Lyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Olympique Marseille

W 2-1

Home

2/5/2022

AS Monaco

L 2-0

Away

2/12/2022

Nice

W 2-0

Home

2/19/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

2/27/2022

Lille

-

Home

3/4/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

3/13/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

RC Lens Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/22/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 2-0

Home

2/6/2022

FC Lorient

L 2-0

Away

2/13/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 3-2

Home

2/19/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

2/27/2022

Angers

-

Away

3/5/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

3/13/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

RC Lens vs. Olympique Lyonnais

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
