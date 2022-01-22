RC Lens and Olympique Marseille will meet in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, January 22. The game at Stade Bollaert-Delelis gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 33 points, RC Lens is seventh in the league. Olympique Marseille has 37 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Olympique Marseille

Match Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis

RC Lens and Olympique Marseille Stats

RC Lens is fourth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.7 goals per match), and Olympique Marseille is first defensively (0.8 conceded per game).

Olympique Marseille puts up 1.4 goals per game (11th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens allows 1.4 per match (13th in league).

In terms of goal differential, RC Lens is seventh in the league, at +7.

In terms of goal differential, Olympique Marseille is fifth in the league, at +12.

RC Lens Key Players

RC Lens is led by Seko Fofana, who has six goals in 21 games (22nd in league).

Arnaud Kalimuendo has six goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, tied for the team lead.

RC Lens' leader in assists is Jonathan Clauss, who has eight in 20 games (second in league).

Olympique Marseille Key Players

Olympique Marseille is led by Dimitri Payet, with seven goals (on 32 shots) in 17 league games.

The squad's second-leading scorer is Cengiz Under, with six goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 17 league appearances.

Payet is Olympique Marseille's assist leader, with seven in 17 games (fourth in league).

RC Lens Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Nice L 2-1 Away 1/8/2022 Stade Rennes W 1-0 Home 1/15/2022 AS Saint-Etienne W 2-1 Away 1/22/2022 Olympique Marseille - Home 2/6/2022 FC Lorient - Away 2/13/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home 2/19/2022 Olympique Lyon - Home

Olympique Marseille Schedule