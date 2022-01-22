Skip to main content

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

RC Lens and Olympique Marseille will meet in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, January 22. The game at Stade Bollaert-Delelis gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 33 points, RC Lens is seventh in the league. Olympique Marseille has 37 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Olympique Marseille

  • Match Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

RC Lens and Olympique Marseille Stats

  • RC Lens is fourth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.7 goals per match), and Olympique Marseille is first defensively (0.8 conceded per game).
  • Olympique Marseille puts up 1.4 goals per game (11th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens allows 1.4 per match (13th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, RC Lens is seventh in the league, at +7.
  • In terms of goal differential, Olympique Marseille is fifth in the league, at +12.

RC Lens Key Players

  • RC Lens is led by Seko Fofana, who has six goals in 21 games (22nd in league).
  • Arnaud Kalimuendo has six goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • RC Lens' leader in assists is Jonathan Clauss, who has eight in 20 games (second in league).

Olympique Marseille Key Players

  • Olympique Marseille is led by Dimitri Payet, with seven goals (on 32 shots) in 17 league games.
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Cengiz Under, with six goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 17 league appearances.
  • Payet is Olympique Marseille's assist leader, with seven in 17 games (fourth in league).

RC Lens Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Nice

L 2-1

Away

1/8/2022

Stade Rennes

W 1-0

Home

1/15/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

W 2-1

Away

1/22/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

2/6/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

2/13/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

2/19/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

Olympique Marseille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Stade Reims

D 1-1

Home

1/7/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 1-0

Away

1/16/2022

Lille

D 1-1

Home

1/22/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

2/4/2022

Angers

-

Home

2/13/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

2/20/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

How To Watch

January
22
2022

RC Lens vs. Marseille

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fresno State at New Mexico in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
byu basketball women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch BYU at San Diego in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
virginia basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia at NC State

3 minutes ago
Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Yale at Pennsylvania

3 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) dribbles the ball against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 65-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Notre Dame vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones Tyrese Hunter (11) reacts with forward Tristan Enaruna (23) in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Iowa State vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) shoots against Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Virginia won 66-61.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Virginia vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) shoots against Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Virginia won 66-61.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

NC State vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy