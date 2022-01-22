How to Watch RC Lens vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
RC Lens and Olympique Marseille will meet in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, January 22. The game at Stade Bollaert-Delelis gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 33 points, RC Lens is seventh in the league. Olympique Marseille has 37 points, and is in third place.
How to Watch RC Lens vs. Olympique Marseille
- Match Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis
RC Lens and Olympique Marseille Stats
- RC Lens is fourth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.7 goals per match), and Olympique Marseille is first defensively (0.8 conceded per game).
- Olympique Marseille puts up 1.4 goals per game (11th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens allows 1.4 per match (13th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, RC Lens is seventh in the league, at +7.
- In terms of goal differential, Olympique Marseille is fifth in the league, at +12.
RC Lens Key Players
- RC Lens is led by Seko Fofana, who has six goals in 21 games (22nd in league).
- Arnaud Kalimuendo has six goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
- RC Lens' leader in assists is Jonathan Clauss, who has eight in 20 games (second in league).
Olympique Marseille Key Players
- Olympique Marseille is led by Dimitri Payet, with seven goals (on 32 shots) in 17 league games.
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Cengiz Under, with six goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 17 league appearances.
- Payet is Olympique Marseille's assist leader, with seven in 17 games (fourth in league).
RC Lens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Nice
L 2-1
Away
1/8/2022
Stade Rennes
W 1-0
Home
1/15/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
W 2-1
Away
1/22/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
2/6/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
2/13/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
2/19/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
Olympique Marseille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Stade Reims
D 1-1
Home
1/7/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 1-0
Away
1/16/2022
Lille
D 1-1
Home
1/22/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
2/4/2022
Angers
-
Home
2/13/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
2/20/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
