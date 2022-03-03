Skip to main content

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

RC Lens takes on Stade Brest 29 in Ligue 1 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday, March 5. The two clubs will play at 11:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. RC Lens is currently sixth in the league table, with 40 points. Stade Brest 29 is 12th, with 32.

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Stade Brest 29

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis
RC Lens and Stade Brest 29 Stats

  • RC Lens is fourth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (42 in 26 matches), and Stade Brest 29 is 12th in goals allowed (38 in 26).
  • Stade Brest 29 puts up 1.3 goals per match (10th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens gives up 1.4 per game (11th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, RC Lens is seventh in the league, at +5.
  • Stade Brest 29 is 13th in the league in goal differential, at -4.

RC Lens Key Players

  • Seko Fofana is RC Lens' leading scorer, with seven goals (on 39 shots) in 26 league games.
  • Arnaud Kalimuendo also has seven goals (in 24 league games).
  • RC Lens' leader in assists is Jonathan Clauss, who has eight in 25 games (third in league).

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

  • Franck Honorat has eight goals in 26 games -- the top scorer on Stade Brest 29, and 17th in the league.
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Steve Mounie, with six goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 23 league appearances.
  • Stade Brest 29's top playmaker is Honorat, with four assists in 26 games (21st in league).

RC Lens Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 3-2

Home

2/19/2022

Olympique Lyon

D 1-1

Home

2/27/2022

Angers

W 2-1

Away

3/5/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

3/13/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

3/19/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

4/3/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

Stade Brest 29 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Troyes

W 5-1

Home

2/20/2022

Stade Reims

D 1-1

Away

2/27/2022

FC Lorient

L 1-0

Home

3/5/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

3/13/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

3/20/2022

Angers

-

Away

4/3/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

RC Lens vs. Stade Brestois

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
