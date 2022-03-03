RC Lens takes on Stade Brest 29 in Ligue 1 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday, March 5. The two clubs will play at 11:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. RC Lens is currently sixth in the league table, with 40 points. Stade Brest 29 is 12th, with 32.

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Stade Brest 29

Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Match Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis

RC Lens and Stade Brest 29 Stats

RC Lens is fourth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (42 in 26 matches), and Stade Brest 29 is 12th in goals allowed (38 in 26).

Stade Brest 29 puts up 1.3 goals per match (10th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens gives up 1.4 per game (11th in league).

In terms of goal differential, RC Lens is seventh in the league, at +5.

Stade Brest 29 is 13th in the league in goal differential, at -4.

RC Lens Key Players

Seko Fofana is RC Lens' leading scorer, with seven goals (on 39 shots) in 26 league games.

Arnaud Kalimuendo also has seven goals (in 24 league games).

RC Lens' leader in assists is Jonathan Clauss, who has eight in 25 games (third in league).

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

Franck Honorat has eight goals in 26 games -- the top scorer on Stade Brest 29, and 17th in the league.

The squad's second-leading scorer is Steve Mounie, with six goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 23 league appearances.

Stade Brest 29's top playmaker is Honorat, with four assists in 26 games (21st in league).

RC Lens Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/13/2022 Girondins Bordeaux W 3-2 Home 2/19/2022 Olympique Lyon D 1-1 Home 2/27/2022 Angers W 2-1 Away 3/5/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home 3/13/2022 FC Metz - Away 3/19/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Home 4/3/2022 Strasbourg - Away

Stade Brest 29 Schedule