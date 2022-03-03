How to Watch RC Lens vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
RC Lens takes on Stade Brest 29 in Ligue 1 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday, March 5. The two clubs will play at 11:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. RC Lens is currently sixth in the league table, with 40 points. Stade Brest 29 is 12th, with 32.
RC Lens and Stade Brest 29 Stats
- RC Lens is fourth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (42 in 26 matches), and Stade Brest 29 is 12th in goals allowed (38 in 26).
- Stade Brest 29 puts up 1.3 goals per match (10th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens gives up 1.4 per game (11th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, RC Lens is seventh in the league, at +5.
- Stade Brest 29 is 13th in the league in goal differential, at -4.
RC Lens Key Players
- Seko Fofana is RC Lens' leading scorer, with seven goals (on 39 shots) in 26 league games.
- Arnaud Kalimuendo also has seven goals (in 24 league games).
- RC Lens' leader in assists is Jonathan Clauss, who has eight in 25 games (third in league).
Stade Brest 29 Key Players
- Franck Honorat has eight goals in 26 games -- the top scorer on Stade Brest 29, and 17th in the league.
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Steve Mounie, with six goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 23 league appearances.
- Stade Brest 29's top playmaker is Honorat, with four assists in 26 games (21st in league).
RC Lens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 3-2
Home
2/19/2022
Olympique Lyon
D 1-1
Home
2/27/2022
Angers
W 2-1
Away
3/5/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
3/13/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
3/19/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
4/3/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
Stade Brest 29 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Troyes
W 5-1
Home
2/20/2022
Stade Reims
D 1-1
Away
2/27/2022
FC Lorient
L 1-0
Home
3/5/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
3/13/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
3/20/2022
Angers
-
Away
4/3/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
