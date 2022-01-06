Stade Rennes and RC Lens will meet in Ligue 1 action on Saturday, January 8. The game at Stade Bollaert-Delelis starts at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Stade Rennes currently has 31 points, and is fourth in the league. RC Lens has 27 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Stade Rennes

Match Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Stade Bollaert-Delelis Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

RC Lens and Stade Rennes Stats

Stade Rennes is second in Ligue 1 offensively (1.8 goals per game), and RC Lens is 13th defensively (1.5 conceded per game).

RC Lens is fourth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.7 goals per match), and Stade Rennes is fourth defensively (0.9 conceded per game).

In terms of goal differential, Stade Rennes is second in the league, at +16.

RC Lens is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +5.

Stade Rennes Key Players

Martin Terrier is Stade Rennes' leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 18 games (fourth in league).

The second-leading scorer for Stade Rennes is Kamal-Deen Sulemana, who has four goals in 18 games.

Benjamin Bourigeaud is Stade Rennes' leader in assists, with four in 19 games (seventh in league).

RC Lens Key Players

Seko Fofana is RC Lens' top scorer, with five goals (on 33 shots) in 19 league games.

Przemyslaw Frankowski is RC Lens' No. 2 scorer with four goals (on 14 shots, 0.7 per game) in 19 league appearances.

Jonathan Clauss is RC Lens' assist leader, with six in 18 league appearances.

Stade Rennes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 AS Saint-Etienne W 5-0 Away 12/12/2021 Nice L 2-1 Home 12/22/2021 AS Monaco L 2-1 Away 1/8/2022 RC Lens - Away 1/16/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home 1/23/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Away 2/6/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home

RC Lens Schedule