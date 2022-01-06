How to Watch RC Lens vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Stade Rennes and RC Lens will meet in Ligue 1 action on Saturday, January 8. The game at Stade Bollaert-Delelis starts at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Stade Rennes currently has 31 points, and is fourth in the league. RC Lens has 27 points, and is in ninth place.
How to Watch RC Lens vs. Stade Rennes
- Match Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
RC Lens and Stade Rennes Stats
- Stade Rennes is second in Ligue 1 offensively (1.8 goals per game), and RC Lens is 13th defensively (1.5 conceded per game).
- RC Lens is fourth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.7 goals per match), and Stade Rennes is fourth defensively (0.9 conceded per game).
- In terms of goal differential, Stade Rennes is second in the league, at +16.
- RC Lens is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +5.
Stade Rennes Key Players
- Martin Terrier is Stade Rennes' leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 18 games (fourth in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Stade Rennes is Kamal-Deen Sulemana, who has four goals in 18 games.
- Benjamin Bourigeaud is Stade Rennes' leader in assists, with four in 19 games (seventh in league).
RC Lens Key Players
- Seko Fofana is RC Lens' top scorer, with five goals (on 33 shots) in 19 league games.
- Przemyslaw Frankowski is RC Lens' No. 2 scorer with four goals (on 14 shots, 0.7 per game) in 19 league appearances.
- Jonathan Clauss is RC Lens' assist leader, with six in 18 league appearances.
Stade Rennes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
AS Saint-Etienne
W 5-0
Away
12/12/2021
Nice
L 2-1
Home
12/22/2021
AS Monaco
L 2-1
Away
1/8/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
1/16/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
1/23/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
2/6/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
RC Lens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
PSG
D 1-1
Home
12/10/2021
FC Nantes
L 3-2
Away
12/22/2021
Nice
L 2-1
Away
1/8/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
1/15/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
1/22/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
2/6/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
How To Watch
January
8
2022
RC Lens vs. Rennes
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)