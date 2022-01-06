Skip to main content

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stade Rennes and RC Lens will meet in Ligue 1 action on Saturday, January 8. The game at Stade Bollaert-Delelis starts at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Stade Rennes currently has 31 points, and is fourth in the league. RC Lens has 27 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Stade Rennes

  • Match Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis
RC Lens and Stade Rennes Stats

  • Stade Rennes is second in Ligue 1 offensively (1.8 goals per game), and RC Lens is 13th defensively (1.5 conceded per game).
  • RC Lens is fourth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.7 goals per match), and Stade Rennes is fourth defensively (0.9 conceded per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, Stade Rennes is second in the league, at +16.
  • RC Lens is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +5.

Stade Rennes Key Players

  • Martin Terrier is Stade Rennes' leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 18 games (fourth in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for Stade Rennes is Kamal-Deen Sulemana, who has four goals in 18 games.
  • Benjamin Bourigeaud is Stade Rennes' leader in assists, with four in 19 games (seventh in league).

RC Lens Key Players

  • Seko Fofana is RC Lens' top scorer, with five goals (on 33 shots) in 19 league games.
  • Przemyslaw Frankowski is RC Lens' No. 2 scorer with four goals (on 14 shots, 0.7 per game) in 19 league appearances.
  • Jonathan Clauss is RC Lens' assist leader, with six in 18 league appearances.

Stade Rennes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/5/2021

AS Saint-Etienne

W 5-0

Away

12/12/2021

Nice

L 2-1

Home

12/22/2021

AS Monaco

L 2-1

Away

1/8/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

1/16/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

1/23/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

2/6/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

RC Lens Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

PSG

D 1-1

Home

12/10/2021

FC Nantes

L 3-2

Away

12/22/2021

Nice

L 2-1

Away

1/8/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

1/15/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

1/22/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

2/6/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

How To Watch

January
8
2022

RC Lens vs. Rennes

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
