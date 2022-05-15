How to Watch Real Betis vs. Granada CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Granada CF is set to meet Real Betis on Sunday, May 15 in LaLiga. The game at Benito Villamarin begins at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN. Real Betis is currently fifth in the league table, with 61 points. Granada is 16th, with 37.
How to Watch Real Betis vs. Granada
- Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Benito Villamarin
Real Betis and Granada Stats
- Real Betis is fourth in LaLiga offensively (1.7 goals per match), and Granada is 17th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).
- Granada has scored 44 goals in 36 games (eighth in LaLiga), and Real Betis has conceded 40 in 36 (eighth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Real Betis is sixth in the league, at +20.
- Granada is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -15.
Real Betis Key Players
- Real Betis is led by Juanmi, who has 15 goals in 34 games (fifth in league).
- Borja Iglesias is Real Betis' second-leading scorer, with 10 goals in 35 league games.
- Real Betis' leader in assists is Nabil Fekir, who has eight in 33 games (seventh in league).
Granada Key Players
Real Betis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/2/2022
Getafe
D 0-0
Away
5/7/2022
Barcelona
L 2-1
Home
5/10/2022
Valencia
W 3-0
Away
5/15/2022
Granada
-
Home
5/22/2022
Real Madrid
-
Away
Granada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Celta de Vigo
D 1-1
Home
5/7/2022
Mallorca
W 6-2
Away
5/10/2022
Athletic Bilbao
W 1-0
Home
5/15/2022
Real Betis
-
Away
5/22/2022
Espanyol
-
Home
