Skip to main content

How to Watch Real Betis vs. Granada CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Granada CF is set to meet Real Betis on Sunday, May 15 in LaLiga. The game at Benito Villamarin begins at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN. Real Betis is currently fifth in the league table, with 61 points. Granada is 16th, with 37.

How to Watch Real Betis vs. Granada

Real Betis and Granada Stats

  • Real Betis is fourth in LaLiga offensively (1.7 goals per match), and Granada is 17th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).
  • Granada has scored 44 goals in 36 games (eighth in LaLiga), and Real Betis has conceded 40 in 36 (eighth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Real Betis is sixth in the league, at +20.
  • Granada is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -15.

Real Betis Key Players

  • Real Betis is led by Juanmi, who has 15 goals in 34 games (fifth in league).
  • Borja Iglesias is Real Betis' second-leading scorer, with 10 goals in 35 league games.
  • Real Betis' leader in assists is Nabil Fekir, who has eight in 33 games (seventh in league).

Granada Key Players

Real Betis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/2/2022

Getafe

D 0-0

Away

5/7/2022

Barcelona

L 2-1

Home

5/10/2022

Valencia

W 3-0

Away

5/15/2022

Granada

-

Home

5/22/2022

Real Madrid

-

Away

Granada Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Celta de Vigo

D 1-1

Home

5/7/2022

Mallorca

W 6-2

Away

5/10/2022

Athletic Bilbao

W 1-0

Home

5/15/2022

Real Betis

-

Away

5/22/2022

Espanyol

-

Home

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Betis vs. Granada

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets (32) celebrates with Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) after they score on Sheets' two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
May 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (middle) high fives teammates after hitting a game winning one run single against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets (32) celebrates with Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) after they score on Sheets' two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at White Sox

By Nick Crain17 minutes ago
imago1010746806h (1)
IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

How to Watch Lexus Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio

By Kristofer Habbas17 minutes ago
USATSI_17492280 (1)
PBA Bowling

How to Watch the Kia PBA Playoffs Final

By Adam Childs17 minutes ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch San Jose State at Air Force in College Baseball

By Adam Childs17 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff37 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff37 minutes ago
May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy