Granada CF is set to meet Real Betis on Sunday, May 15 in LaLiga. The game at Benito Villamarin begins at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN. Real Betis is currently fifth in the league table, with 61 points. Granada is 16th, with 37.

How to Watch Real Betis vs. Granada

Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Benito Villamarin

Real Betis and Granada Stats

Real Betis is fourth in LaLiga offensively (1.7 goals per match), and Granada is 17th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).

Granada has scored 44 goals in 36 games (eighth in LaLiga), and Real Betis has conceded 40 in 36 (eighth in league).

In terms of goal differential, Real Betis is sixth in the league, at +20.

Granada is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -15.

Real Betis Key Players

Real Betis is led by Juanmi, who has 15 goals in 34 games (fifth in league).

Borja Iglesias is Real Betis' second-leading scorer, with 10 goals in 35 league games.

Real Betis' leader in assists is Nabil Fekir, who has eight in 33 games (seventh in league).

Real Betis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/2/2022 Getafe D 0-0 Away 5/7/2022 Barcelona L 2-1 Home 5/10/2022 Valencia W 3-0 Away 5/15/2022 Granada - Home 5/22/2022 Real Madrid - Away

