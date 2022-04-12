Real Madrid vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

Real Madrid will take to the pitch against Chelsea FC on Tuesday, April 12 in the Champions League. The game at Santiago Bernabeu gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on CBS.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

Match Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid and Chelsea Stats

Chelsea has scored 18 goals in nine Champions League games, and Real Madrid has given up six in nine.

Real Madrid is scoring 2.2 goals per game in Champions League play and Chelsea is giving up 0.9 per match.

Chelsea's goal differential is +10 in this event.

Real Madrid's goal differential is at +14 in this tournament.

Chelsea Key Players

Chelsea is led by Kai Havertz, who has three goals (on 16 shots) in eight Champions League games.

Timo Werner also has three goals (in eight Champions League games).

Jorginho is Chelsea's leader in assists, with two in eight games (19th in Champions League).

Real Madrid Key Players

Real Madrid is led by Karim Benzema, with 11 goals in eight games (second in Champions League).

The squad's second-leading scorer is Vinicius Junior, with two goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in nine Champions League appearances.

Junior has five assists in nine games -- the best mark on Real Madrid, and third in the entire Champions League.

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/22/2022 Lille W 2-0 Home 3/16/2022 Lille W 2-1 Away 4/6/2022 Real Madrid L 3-1 Home 4/12/2022 Real Madrid - Away

Real Madrid Schedule