Real Madrid vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Madrid will take to the pitch against Chelsea FC on Tuesday, April 12 in the Champions League. The game at Santiago Bernabeu gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on CBS.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

Real Madrid and Chelsea Stats

  • Chelsea has scored 18 goals in nine Champions League games, and Real Madrid has given up six in nine.
  • Real Madrid is scoring 2.2 goals per game in Champions League play and Chelsea is giving up 0.9 per match.
  • Chelsea's goal differential is +10 in this event.
  • Real Madrid's goal differential is at +14 in this tournament.

Chelsea Key Players

  • Chelsea is led by Kai Havertz, who has three goals (on 16 shots) in eight Champions League games.
  • Timo Werner also has three goals (in eight Champions League games).
  • Jorginho is Chelsea's leader in assists, with two in eight games (19th in Champions League).

Real Madrid Key Players

  • Real Madrid is led by Karim Benzema, with 11 goals in eight games (second in Champions League).
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Vinicius Junior, with two goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in nine Champions League appearances.
  • Junior has five assists in nine games -- the best mark on Real Madrid, and third in the entire Champions League.

Chelsea Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/22/2022

Lille

W 2-0

Home

3/16/2022

Lille

W 2-1

Away

4/6/2022

Real Madrid

L 3-1

Home

4/12/2022

Real Madrid

-

Away

Real Madrid Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

PSG

L 1-0

Away

3/9/2022

PSG

W 3-1

Home

4/6/2022

Chelsea

W 3-1

Away

4/12/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
