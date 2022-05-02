Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/4/2022

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manchester City and Real Madrid will hit the pitch in Champions League play on Wednesday, May 4. The game at Santiago Bernabeu starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS.
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
- Match Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid and Manchester City Stats
- Manchester City has scored 2.5 goals per match in Champions League play, and Real Madrid has allowed 1.2 per game.
- Real Madrid has scored 25 goals in 11 Champions League matches and Manchester City has conceded 13 in 11.
- Manchester City has a +15 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.
- Real Madrid's goal differential is at +12 in this tournament.
Manchester City Key Players
- Riyad Mahrez is Manchester City's leading scorer, with six goals (on 21 shots) in 11 Champions League games.
- Gabriel Jesus has four goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in eight Champions League appearances, second-best on the team.
- Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City's leader in assists, with three in 10 games (10th in Champions League).
Real Madrid Key Players
- Real Madrid is led by Karim Benzema, with 14 goals in 10 games (first in Champions League).
- Real Madrid's second-leading scorer is Vinicius Junior, with three in 11 games.
- Real Madrid's best facilitator is Junior, with six assists (on 21 chances created) in 11 Champions League appearances.
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/5/2022
Atletico Madrid
W 1-0
Home
4/13/2022
Atletico Madrid
D 0-0
Away
4/26/2022
Real Madrid
W 4-3
Home
5/4/2022
Real Madrid
-
Away
Real Madrid Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/6/2022
Chelsea
W 3-1
Away
4/12/2022
Chelsea
L 3-2
Home
4/26/2022
Manchester City
L 4-3
Away
5/4/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:00
PM/EST
