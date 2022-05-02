Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/4/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester City and Real Madrid will hit the pitch in Champions League play on Wednesday, May 4. The game at Santiago Bernabeu starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

  • Match Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid and Manchester City Stats

  • Manchester City has scored 2.5 goals per match in Champions League play, and Real Madrid has allowed 1.2 per game.
  • Real Madrid has scored 25 goals in 11 Champions League matches and Manchester City has conceded 13 in 11.
  • Manchester City has a +15 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.
  • Real Madrid's goal differential is at +12 in this tournament.

Manchester City Key Players

  • Riyad Mahrez is Manchester City's leading scorer, with six goals (on 21 shots) in 11 Champions League games.
  • Gabriel Jesus has four goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in eight Champions League appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City's leader in assists, with three in 10 games (10th in Champions League).

Real Madrid Key Players

  • Real Madrid is led by Karim Benzema, with 14 goals in 10 games (first in Champions League).
  • Real Madrid's second-leading scorer is Vinicius Junior, with three in 11 games.
  • Real Madrid's best facilitator is Junior, with six assists (on 21 chances created) in 11 Champions League appearances.

Manchester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/5/2022

Atletico Madrid

W 1-0

Home

4/13/2022

Atletico Madrid

D 0-0

Away

4/26/2022

Real Madrid

W 4-3

Home

5/4/2022

Real Madrid

-

Away

Real Madrid Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/6/2022

Chelsea

W 3-1

Away

4/12/2022

Chelsea

L 3-2

Home

4/26/2022

Manchester City

L 4-3

Away

5/4/2022

Manchester City

-

Home

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
