Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/4/2022

Manchester City and Real Madrid will hit the pitch in Champions League play on Wednesday, May 4. The game at Santiago Bernabeu starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Real Madrid and Manchester City Stats

Manchester City has scored 2.5 goals per match in Champions League play, and Real Madrid has allowed 1.2 per game.

Real Madrid has scored 25 goals in 11 Champions League matches and Manchester City has conceded 13 in 11.

Manchester City has a +15 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.

Real Madrid's goal differential is at +12 in this tournament.

Manchester City Key Players

Riyad Mahrez is Manchester City's leading scorer, with six goals (on 21 shots) in 11 Champions League games.

Gabriel Jesus has four goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in eight Champions League appearances, second-best on the team.

Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City's leader in assists, with three in 10 games (10th in Champions League).

Real Madrid Key Players

Real Madrid is led by Karim Benzema, with 14 goals in 10 games (first in Champions League).

Real Madrid's second-leading scorer is Vinicius Junior, with three in 11 games.

Real Madrid's best facilitator is Junior, with six assists (on 21 chances created) in 11 Champions League appearances.

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/5/2022 Atletico Madrid W 1-0 Home 4/13/2022 Atletico Madrid D 0-0 Away 4/26/2022 Real Madrid W 4-3 Home 5/4/2022 Real Madrid - Away

Real Madrid Schedule