Wednesday's slate in the Champions League will see Paris Saint-Germain meet up with Real Madrid. The game at Santiago Bernabeu starts at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. PSG

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET

Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid and PSG Stats

Real Madrid puts up 2.0 goals per game in the UCL while PSG gives up 1.1 per match.

PSG has scored 14 goals in seven Champions League games and Real Madrid has conceded four in seven.

Real Madrid has a +10 goal differential in this season's tournament.

PSG has a goal differential of +6 for the tournament.

Real Madrid Key Players

Toni Kroos is Real Madrid's leading scorer this year, with two goals in six games (48th in Champions League).

The second-leading scorer for Real Madrid is David Alaba, who has one goal in seven games.

Real Madrid's leader in assists is Kroos, who has zero (on nine chances created) in six Champions League appearances.

PSG Key Players

Ander Herrera has one goal in seven games -- the leading scorer on PSG, and 115th in the Champions League.

Achraf Hakimi has scored zero times in seven appearances.

Herrera is PSG's assist leader, with zero (on two chances created) in seven Champions League appearances.

Real Madrid Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 FC Sheriff Tiraspol W 3-0 Away 12/7/2021 Inter Milan W 2-0 Home 2/15/2022 PSG L 1-0 Away 3/9/2022 PSG - Home

PSG Schedule