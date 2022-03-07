How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wednesday's slate in the Champions League will see Paris Saint-Germain meet up with Real Madrid. The game at Santiago Bernabeu starts at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. PSG
- Match Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid and PSG Stats
- Real Madrid puts up 2.0 goals per game in the UCL while PSG gives up 1.1 per match.
- PSG has scored 14 goals in seven Champions League games and Real Madrid has conceded four in seven.
- Real Madrid has a +10 goal differential in this season's tournament.
- PSG has a goal differential of +6 for the tournament.
Real Madrid Key Players
- Toni Kroos is Real Madrid's leading scorer this year, with two goals in six games (48th in Champions League).
- The second-leading scorer for Real Madrid is David Alaba, who has one goal in seven games.
- Real Madrid's leader in assists is Kroos, who has zero (on nine chances created) in six Champions League appearances.
PSG Key Players
- Ander Herrera has one goal in seven games -- the leading scorer on PSG, and 115th in the Champions League.
- Achraf Hakimi has scored zero times in seven appearances.
- Herrera is PSG's assist leader, with zero (on two chances created) in seven Champions League appearances.
Real Madrid Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
FC Sheriff Tiraspol
W 3-0
Away
12/7/2021
Inter Milan
W 2-0
Home
2/15/2022
PSG
L 1-0
Away
3/9/2022
PSG
-
Home
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Manchester City
L 2-1
Away
12/7/2021
Club Brugge
W 4-1
Home
2/15/2022
Real Madrid
W 1-0
Home
3/9/2022
Real Madrid
-
Away
