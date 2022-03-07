Skip to main content

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wednesday's slate in the Champions League will see Paris Saint-Germain meet up with Real Madrid. The game at Santiago Bernabeu starts at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. PSG

Real Madrid and PSG Stats

  • Real Madrid puts up 2.0 goals per game in the UCL while PSG gives up 1.1 per match.
  • PSG has scored 14 goals in seven Champions League games and Real Madrid has conceded four in seven.
  • Real Madrid has a +10 goal differential in this season's tournament.
  • PSG has a goal differential of +6 for the tournament.

Real Madrid Key Players

  • Toni Kroos is Real Madrid's leading scorer this year, with two goals in six games (48th in Champions League).
  • The second-leading scorer for Real Madrid is David Alaba, who has one goal in seven games.
  • Real Madrid's leader in assists is Kroos, who has zero (on nine chances created) in six Champions League appearances.

PSG Key Players

  • Ander Herrera has one goal in seven games -- the leading scorer on PSG, and 115th in the Champions League.
  • Achraf Hakimi has scored zero times in seven appearances.
  • Herrera is PSG's assist leader, with zero (on two chances created) in seven Champions League appearances.

Real Madrid Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/24/2021

FC Sheriff Tiraspol

W 3-0

Away

12/7/2021

Inter Milan

W 2-0

Home

2/15/2022

PSG

L 1-0

Away

3/9/2022

PSG

-

Home

PSG Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/24/2021

Manchester City

L 2-1

Away

12/7/2021

Club Brugge

W 4-1

Home

2/15/2022

Real Madrid

W 1-0

Home

3/9/2022

Real Madrid

-

Away

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

