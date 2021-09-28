September 28, 2021
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. FC Sheriff Tiraspol: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

La Liga leader Real Madrid hosts FC Sheriff Tiraspol on Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage.
Author:

Real Madrid has gotten off to a flying start this campaign, not having tasted defeat yet in either its domestic competition, La Liga, or in their lone Champions League match of the new year.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. FC Sheriff Tiraspol:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (WGBO-Chicago)

Live stream Real Madrid vs. FC Sheriff Tiraspol on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As such, Los Blancos sit first on the La Liga table at the moment with 17 points, but second in Group D of their Champions League group due to goal differential.

Today, they face the first-place club in Group D, FC Sheriff Tiraspol of the Divizia Națională, the top flight of Moldovan football, with a chance to take over sole possession of the top spot in the group. Considering the match will take place in the vaunted Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, one has to consider Real Madrid heavy favorites to take three points today.

Still, Champions League competition is the toughest in the world for a reason, and Sheriff will do their best to slow down Los Blancos, difficult as that may appear to be at the moment.

Real Madrid opened its Champions League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan, on the road, no less, at San Siro, an impressive result for the 34-time La Liga champions.

Rodrygo was able to find the late winner, scoring in the 89th minute to give Los Blancos three points in the matchup.

Sheriff, meanwhile, began its Champions League journey with a 2-0 victory over FC Shakhtar Donetsk in which Adam Traore and Momo Yansane were the two scorers.

David vs. Goliath is set to take place in the Champions League today with Goliath having home-pitch advantage for good measure, but crazier things have taken place historically in soccer. 

Could we see a monumental upset take place at the Bernabeu today?

How To Watch

September
28
2021

Real Madrid vs. FC Sheriff Tiraspol

TV CHANNEL: UNIVISION (WGBO-Chicago)
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

