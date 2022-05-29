Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

May 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Kelyn Rowe (22) and Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) attempt to play the ball during the second half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday will feature Real Salt Lake playing Houston Dynamo. The two clubs will kick things off at 9:30 PM ET from Rio Tinto Stadium, broadcast on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Real Salt Lake is currently sixth in the league in points, with 22. Houston is 13th, with 18.

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. Houston

Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Match Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Rio Tinto Stadium

Real Salt Lake and Houston Stats

Real Salt Lake puts up 1.1 goals per game (21st in MLS), and Houston allows 1.1 per game (fourth in league).

Houston has scored 17 goals in 13 games (14th in MLS), and Real Salt Lake has conceded 17 in 13 (15th in league).

Real Salt Lake has a goal differential of -3 on the season, 18th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Houston is seventh in the league, at +3.

Real Salt Lake Key Players

Bobby Wood is Real Salt Lake's leading scorer this year, with two goals in 11 games (103rd in league).

Sergio Cordova has two goals in 12 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

Real Salt Lake's leader in assists is Pablo Ruiz, who has three in 12 games (15th in league).

Houston Key Players

Real Salt Lake Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Nashville SC L 2-0 Away 5/14/2022 Austin FC W 2-1 Home 5/22/2022 Montreal W 2-1 Away 5/28/2022 Houston - Home 6/4/2022 Vancouver - Away 6/18/2022 San Jose - Home 6/25/2022 Columbus - Home

Houston Schedule