Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Kelyn Rowe (22) and Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) attempt to play the ball during the second half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday will feature Real Salt Lake playing Houston Dynamo. The two clubs will kick things off at 9:30 PM ET from Rio Tinto Stadium, broadcast on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Real Salt Lake is currently sixth in the league in points, with 22. Houston is 13th, with 18.

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. Houston

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Rio Tinto Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Real Salt Lake and Houston Stats

  • Real Salt Lake puts up 1.1 goals per game (21st in MLS), and Houston allows 1.1 per game (fourth in league).
  • Houston has scored 17 goals in 13 games (14th in MLS), and Real Salt Lake has conceded 17 in 13 (15th in league).
  • Real Salt Lake has a goal differential of -3 on the season, 18th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Houston is seventh in the league, at +3.

Real Salt Lake Key Players

  • Bobby Wood is Real Salt Lake's leading scorer this year, with two goals in 11 games (103rd in league).
  • Sergio Cordova has two goals in 12 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • Real Salt Lake's leader in assists is Pablo Ruiz, who has three in 12 games (15th in league).

Houston Key Players

Real Salt Lake Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Nashville SC

L 2-0

Away

5/14/2022

Austin FC

W 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

Montreal

W 2-1

Away

5/28/2022

Houston

-

Home

6/4/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

6/18/2022

San Jose

-

Home

6/25/2022

Columbus

-

Home

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Nashville SC

W 2-0

Home

5/18/2022

Seattle

L 1-0

Home

5/22/2022

Los Angeles

W 3-0

Away

5/28/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

6/18/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

6/25/2022

Chicago

-

Home

6/29/2022

Portland

-

Away

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Houston Dynamo at Real Salt Lake

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

