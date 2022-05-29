Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Saturday will feature Real Salt Lake playing Houston Dynamo. The two clubs will kick things off at 9:30 PM ET from Rio Tinto Stadium, broadcast on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Real Salt Lake is currently sixth in the league in points, with 22. Houston is 13th, with 18.
How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. Houston
- Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Match Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Rio Tinto Stadium
Real Salt Lake and Houston Stats
- Real Salt Lake puts up 1.1 goals per game (21st in MLS), and Houston allows 1.1 per game (fourth in league).
- Houston has scored 17 goals in 13 games (14th in MLS), and Real Salt Lake has conceded 17 in 13 (15th in league).
- Real Salt Lake has a goal differential of -3 on the season, 18th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Houston is seventh in the league, at +3.
Real Salt Lake Key Players
- Bobby Wood is Real Salt Lake's leading scorer this year, with two goals in 11 games (103rd in league).
- Sergio Cordova has two goals in 12 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- Real Salt Lake's leader in assists is Pablo Ruiz, who has three in 12 games (15th in league).
Houston Key Players
Real Salt Lake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Nashville SC
L 2-0
Away
5/14/2022
Austin FC
W 2-1
Home
5/22/2022
Montreal
W 2-1
Away
5/28/2022
Houston
-
Home
6/4/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
6/18/2022
San Jose
-
Home
6/25/2022
Columbus
-
Home
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Nashville SC
W 2-0
Home
5/18/2022
Seattle
L 1-0
Home
5/22/2022
Los Angeles
W 3-0
Away
5/28/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
6/18/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
6/25/2022
Chicago
-
Home
6/29/2022
Portland
-
Away
How To Watch
May
28
2022
Houston Dynamo at Real Salt Lake
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:30
PM/EST
