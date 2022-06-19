Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) shoots the ball against the Nashville SC during the first half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) shoots the ball against the Nashville SC during the first half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Earthquakes matches up against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday, June 18. The two MLS clubs will play at 9:30 PM ET. Real Salt Lake is fourth overall in the league in points, with 25. San Jose is 25th, with 15.

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Rio Tinto Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Real Salt Lake and San Jose Stats

  • Real Salt Lake is scoring 1.2 goals per game (15th in MLS), and San Jose is giving up 2.1 per match (28th in league).
  • San Jose has scored 25 goals in 15 games (fourth in MLS), and Real Salt Lake has given up 19 in 15 (15th in league).
  • Real Salt Lake's goal differential (-1) is 16th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, San Jose is 24th in the league, at -7.

Real Salt Lake Key Players

  • Real Salt Lake is led by Justen Glad, who has three goals (on six shots) in 11 league games.
  • Also atop the scoring charts for Real Salt Lake is Sergio Cordova, who has three goals in 14 games.
  • Maikel Chang has four assists in 15 games -- tops on Real Salt Lake, and ninth in the league.

San Jose Key Players

Real Salt Lake Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Montreal

W 2-1

Away

5/28/2022

Houston

W 3-0

Home

6/4/2022

Vancouver

L 2-1

Away

6/18/2022

San Jose

-

Home

6/25/2022

Columbus

-

Home

7/3/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

7/9/2022

Colorado

-

Home

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Sporting Kansas City

D 1-1

Home

5/28/2022

LAFC

L 3-2

Away

6/11/2022

Nashville SC

D 0-0

Away

6/18/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

6/25/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

7/3/2022

Chicago

-

Home

7/9/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

How To Watch

June
18
2022

San Jose Earthquakes at Real Salt Lake

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch LA Galaxy II at Sacramento Republic FC

By Christine Brown56 seconds ago
Jun 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) shoots the ball against the Nashville SC during the first half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates the two run home run of first baseman C.J. Cron (25) in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates the two run home run of first baseman C.J. Cron (25) in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) dribbles the ball against Orlando City SC defender Kyle Smith (24) during the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18544165 (1)
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Mariners

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
imago1001533790h
Boxing

How to Watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr.

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18453128
MLS

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Real Salt Lake

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
imago1012671698h
CFL Football

How to Watch Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Edmonton Elks

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy