Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
San Jose Earthquakes matches up against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday, June 18. The two MLS clubs will play at 9:30 PM ET. Real Salt Lake is fourth overall in the league in points, with 25. San Jose is 25th, with 15.
Real Salt Lake and San Jose Stats
- Real Salt Lake is scoring 1.2 goals per game (15th in MLS), and San Jose is giving up 2.1 per match (28th in league).
- San Jose has scored 25 goals in 15 games (fourth in MLS), and Real Salt Lake has given up 19 in 15 (15th in league).
- Real Salt Lake's goal differential (-1) is 16th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, San Jose is 24th in the league, at -7.
Real Salt Lake Key Players
- Real Salt Lake is led by Justen Glad, who has three goals (on six shots) in 11 league games.
- Also atop the scoring charts for Real Salt Lake is Sergio Cordova, who has three goals in 14 games.
- Maikel Chang has four assists in 15 games -- tops on Real Salt Lake, and ninth in the league.
San Jose Key Players
Real Salt Lake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Montreal
W 2-1
Away
5/28/2022
Houston
W 3-0
Home
6/4/2022
Vancouver
L 2-1
Away
6/18/2022
San Jose
-
Home
6/25/2022
Columbus
-
Home
7/3/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
7/9/2022
Colorado
-
Home
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Sporting Kansas City
D 1-1
Home
5/28/2022
LAFC
L 3-2
Away
6/11/2022
Nashville SC
D 0-0
Away
6/18/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
6/25/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
7/3/2022
Chicago
-
Home
7/9/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
