Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

Jun 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) shoots the ball against the Nashville SC during the first half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Earthquakes matches up against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday, June 18. The two MLS clubs will play at 9:30 PM ET. Real Salt Lake is fourth overall in the league in points, with 25. San Jose is 25th, with 15.

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose

Match Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Match Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Rio Tinto Stadium

Real Salt Lake and San Jose Stats

Real Salt Lake is scoring 1.2 goals per game (15th in MLS), and San Jose is giving up 2.1 per match (28th in league).

San Jose has scored 25 goals in 15 games (fourth in MLS), and Real Salt Lake has given up 19 in 15 (15th in league).

Real Salt Lake's goal differential (-1) is 16th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, San Jose is 24th in the league, at -7.

Real Salt Lake Key Players

Real Salt Lake is led by Justen Glad, who has three goals (on six shots) in 11 league games.

Also atop the scoring charts for Real Salt Lake is Sergio Cordova, who has three goals in 14 games.

Maikel Chang has four assists in 15 games -- tops on Real Salt Lake, and ninth in the league.

San Jose Key Players

Real Salt Lake Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Montreal W 2-1 Away 5/28/2022 Houston W 3-0 Home 6/4/2022 Vancouver L 2-1 Away 6/18/2022 San Jose - Home 6/25/2022 Columbus - Home 7/3/2022 Minnesota United FC - Away 7/9/2022 Colorado - Home

San Jose Schedule