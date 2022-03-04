Feb 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders forward Fredy Montero (12) crosses the ball against the Nashville SC during the second half at Lumen Field. Nashville defeated Seattle 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Real Salt Lake takes on Seattle Sounders FC at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on FOX. Seattle is 20th in the league in points, with zero. Real Salt Lake is 16th, with one.

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle

Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Rio Tinto Stadium

Rio Tinto Stadium

Real Salt Lake and Seattle Stats

Seattle scored 53 goals in 35 games last season (eighth in MLS), and Real Salt Lake gave up 57 (25th).

Real Salt Lake put up 1.5 goals per match last season (sixth in MLS), and Seattle gave up 0.9 (first in league).

Seattle was fourth in the league in goal differential last season, at +20.

Real Salt Lake had a goal differential of 0 last season, 15th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Raul Ruidiaz had 17 goals over 27 games last season.

Albert Rusnak recorded 11 goals in 35 games last season.

Joao Paulo's assist total hit eight a season ago.

Real Salt Lake Key Players

Damir Kreilach scored 16 goals in 36 games last season (sixth in league).

Rubio Rubin scored eight goals in 37 games.

Aaron Herrera had 10 assists (on 31 chances created) last season.

Seattle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Nashville SC L 1-0 Home 3/5/2022 Real Salt Lake - Away 3/12/2022 Los Angeles - Home 3/20/2022 Austin FC - Away 4/2/2022 Minnesota United FC - Away

Real Salt Lake Schedule