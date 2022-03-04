Skip to main content

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders forward Fredy Montero (12) crosses the ball against the Nashville SC during the second half at Lumen Field. Nashville defeated Seattle 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Real Salt Lake takes on Seattle Sounders FC at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on FOX. Seattle is 20th in the league in points, with zero. Real Salt Lake is 16th, with one.

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle

Real Salt Lake and Seattle Stats

  • Seattle scored 53 goals in 35 games last season (eighth in MLS), and Real Salt Lake gave up 57 (25th).
  • Real Salt Lake put up 1.5 goals per match last season (sixth in MLS), and Seattle gave up 0.9 (first in league).
  • Seattle was fourth in the league in goal differential last season, at +20.
  • Real Salt Lake had a goal differential of 0 last season, 15th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

  • Raul Ruidiaz had 17 goals over 27 games last season.
  • Albert Rusnak recorded 11 goals in 35 games last season.
  • Joao Paulo's assist total hit eight a season ago.

Real Salt Lake Key Players

  • Damir Kreilach scored 16 goals in 36 games last season (sixth in league).
  • Rubio Rubin scored eight goals in 37 games.
  • Aaron Herrera had 10 assists (on 31 chances created) last season.

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Nashville SC

L 1-0

Home

3/5/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

3/12/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

3/20/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

4/2/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

Real Salt Lake Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Houston

D 0-0

Away

3/5/2022

Seattle

-

Home

3/12/2022

New England

-

Away

3/19/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

3/26/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Seattle Sounders FC at Real Salt Lake

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

