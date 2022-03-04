How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Real Salt Lake takes on Seattle Sounders FC at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on FOX. Seattle is 20th in the league in points, with zero. Real Salt Lake is 16th, with one.
How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle
- Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Rio Tinto Stadium
Real Salt Lake and Seattle Stats
- Seattle scored 53 goals in 35 games last season (eighth in MLS), and Real Salt Lake gave up 57 (25th).
- Real Salt Lake put up 1.5 goals per match last season (sixth in MLS), and Seattle gave up 0.9 (first in league).
- Seattle was fourth in the league in goal differential last season, at +20.
- Real Salt Lake had a goal differential of 0 last season, 15th in the league.
Seattle Key Players
- Raul Ruidiaz had 17 goals over 27 games last season.
- Albert Rusnak recorded 11 goals in 35 games last season.
- Joao Paulo's assist total hit eight a season ago.
Real Salt Lake Key Players
- Damir Kreilach scored 16 goals in 36 games last season (sixth in league).
- Rubio Rubin scored eight goals in 37 games.
- Aaron Herrera had 10 assists (on 31 chances created) last season.
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Nashville SC
L 1-0
Home
3/5/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
3/12/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
3/20/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
4/2/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
Real Salt Lake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Houston
D 0-0
Away
3/5/2022
Seattle
-
Home
3/12/2022
New England
-
Away
3/19/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
3/26/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
