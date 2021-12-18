Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Saturday's action in La Liga will see Villarreal CF meet up with Real Sociedad. The game at Reale Arena starts at 10:15 AM ET. With 29 points, Real Sociedad is fifth in the league table. Villarreal has 19 points, and is in 14th place.

    How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal

    Real Sociedad and Villarreal Stats

    • Real Sociedad puts up 1.1 goals per match (10th in La Liga), and Villarreal gives up 1.1 per match (fourth in league).
    • Villarreal puts up 1.1 goals per match (11th in La Liga), and Real Sociedad concedes 1.0 per game (fourth in league).
    • Real Sociedad's goal differential is +2, eighth in the league.
    • Villarreal's goal differential is +1, which ranks ninth in the league.

    Real Sociedad Key Players

    • Mikel Oyarzabal has six goals in 12 games -- No. 1 on Real Sociedad, and ninth in the league.
    • Alexander Isak has three goals in 14 appearances, second-best on Real Sociedad.
    • Oyarzabal is Real Sociedad's leader in assists, with one (on 19 chances created) in 12 league appearances.

    Villarreal Key Players

    • Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, with five goals in 12 games (12th in league).
    • The squad's second-leading scorer is Manu Trigueros, with three goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 15 league appearances.
    • Villarreal's top playmaker is Yeremi Pino, with three assists in eight games (12th in league).

    Real Sociedad Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Espanyol

    L 1-0

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Real Madrid

    L 2-0

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Real Betis

    L 4-0

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Villarreal

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Deportivo Alaves

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Celta de Vigo

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Mallorca

    -

    Away

    Villarreal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Barcelona

    L 3-1

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Sevilla

    L 1-0

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Rayo Vallecano

    W 2-0

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Real Sociedad

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Deportivo Alaves

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Levante

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Atletico Madrid

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:15
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

