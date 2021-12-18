Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's action in La Liga will see Villarreal CF meet up with Real Sociedad. The game at Reale Arena starts at 10:15 AM ET. With 29 points, Real Sociedad is fifth in the league table. Villarreal has 19 points, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal
- Match Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Match Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Reale Arena
Real Sociedad and Villarreal Stats
- Real Sociedad puts up 1.1 goals per match (10th in La Liga), and Villarreal gives up 1.1 per match (fourth in league).
- Villarreal puts up 1.1 goals per match (11th in La Liga), and Real Sociedad concedes 1.0 per game (fourth in league).
- Real Sociedad's goal differential is +2, eighth in the league.
- Villarreal's goal differential is +1, which ranks ninth in the league.
Real Sociedad Key Players
- Mikel Oyarzabal has six goals in 12 games -- No. 1 on Real Sociedad, and ninth in the league.
- Alexander Isak has three goals in 14 appearances, second-best on Real Sociedad.
- Oyarzabal is Real Sociedad's leader in assists, with one (on 19 chances created) in 12 league appearances.
Villarreal Key Players
- Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, with five goals in 12 games (12th in league).
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Manu Trigueros, with three goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 15 league appearances.
- Villarreal's top playmaker is Yeremi Pino, with three assists in eight games (12th in league).
Real Sociedad Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Espanyol
L 1-0
Away
12/4/2021
Real Madrid
L 2-0
Home
12/12/2021
Real Betis
L 4-0
Away
12/18/2021
Villarreal
-
Home
1/2/2022
Deportivo Alaves
-
Away
1/9/2022
Celta de Vigo
-
Home
1/19/2022
Mallorca
-
Away
Villarreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Barcelona
L 3-1
Home
12/4/2021
Sevilla
L 1-0
Away
12/12/2021
Rayo Vallecano
W 2-0
Home
12/18/2021
Real Sociedad
-
Away
12/21/2021
Deportivo Alaves
-
Home
1/3/2022
Levante
-
Home
1/9/2022
Atletico Madrid
-
Home
