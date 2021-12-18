Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Saturday's action in La Liga will see Villarreal CF meet up with Real Sociedad. The game at Reale Arena starts at 10:15 AM ET. With 29 points, Real Sociedad is fifth in the league table. Villarreal has 19 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal

Match Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

10:15 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Reale Arena

Real Sociedad and Villarreal Stats

Real Sociedad puts up 1.1 goals per match (10th in La Liga), and Villarreal gives up 1.1 per match (fourth in league).

Villarreal puts up 1.1 goals per match (11th in La Liga), and Real Sociedad concedes 1.0 per game (fourth in league).

Real Sociedad's goal differential is +2, eighth in the league.

Villarreal's goal differential is +1, which ranks ninth in the league.

Real Sociedad Key Players

Mikel Oyarzabal has six goals in 12 games -- No. 1 on Real Sociedad, and ninth in the league.

Alexander Isak has three goals in 14 appearances, second-best on Real Sociedad.

Oyarzabal is Real Sociedad's leader in assists, with one (on 19 chances created) in 12 league appearances.

Villarreal Key Players

Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, with five goals in 12 games (12th in league).

The squad's second-leading scorer is Manu Trigueros, with three goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 15 league appearances.

Villarreal's top playmaker is Yeremi Pino, with three assists in eight games (12th in league).

Real Sociedad Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Espanyol L 1-0 Away 12/4/2021 Real Madrid L 2-0 Home 12/12/2021 Real Betis L 4-0 Away 12/18/2021 Villarreal - Home 1/2/2022 Deportivo Alaves - Away 1/9/2022 Celta de Vigo - Home 1/19/2022 Mallorca - Away

Villarreal Schedule