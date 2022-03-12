How to Watch RKC Waalwijk vs. SC Heerenveen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
SC Heerenveen takes on RKC Waalwijk at Mandemakers Stadion on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET in NED 1, with the action airing on . RKC Waalwijk has 23 points, and is 14th in the league table. SC Heerenveen has 26 points, and is in 13th place.
How to Watch RKC Waalwijk vs. SC Heerenveen
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Mandemakers Stadion
RKC Waalwijk and SC Heerenveen Stats
- RKC Waalwijk scores 1.1 goals per match (10th in NED 1), and SC Heerenveen gives up 1.4 per game (ninth in league).
- SC Heerenveen puts up 0.9 goals per match (15th in NED 1), and RKC Waalwijk allows 1.7 per game (14th in league).
- RKC Waalwijk's goal differential (-14) is 12th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, SC Heerenveen is 12th in the league, at -14.
RKC Waalwijk Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
NEC Nijmegen
D 1-1
Away
2/25/2022
FC Twente Enschede
L 2-1
Home
3/6/2022
Ajax
L 3-2
Away
3/12/2022
SC Heerenveen
-
Home
3/20/2022
Vitesse Arnhem
-
Away
4/2/2022
FC Utrecht
-
Home
4/10/2022
PSV Eindhoven
-
Away
SC Heerenveen Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
PSV Eindhoven
L 3-1
Away
2/27/2022
FC Utrecht
L 2-1
Home
3/5/2022
Willem II Tilburg
D 0-0
Away
3/12/2022
RKC Waalwijk
-
Away
3/18/2022
Heracles Almelo
-
Home
4/3/2022
Sparta Rotterdam
-
Away
4/10/2022
FC Groningen
-
Home
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
3:00
PM/EST
