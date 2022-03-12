SC Heerenveen takes on RKC Waalwijk at Mandemakers Stadion on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET in NED 1, with the action airing on . RKC Waalwijk has 23 points, and is 14th in the league table. SC Heerenveen has 26 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch RKC Waalwijk vs. SC Heerenveen

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Stadium: Mandemakers Stadion

RKC Waalwijk and SC Heerenveen Stats

RKC Waalwijk scores 1.1 goals per match (10th in NED 1), and SC Heerenveen gives up 1.4 per game (ninth in league).

SC Heerenveen puts up 0.9 goals per match (15th in NED 1), and RKC Waalwijk allows 1.7 per game (14th in league).

RKC Waalwijk's goal differential (-14) is 12th in the league.

RKC Waalwijk Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 NEC Nijmegen D 1-1 Away 2/25/2022 FC Twente Enschede L 2-1 Home 3/6/2022 Ajax L 3-2 Away 3/12/2022 SC Heerenveen - Home 3/20/2022 Vitesse Arnhem - Away 4/2/2022 FC Utrecht - Home 4/10/2022 PSV Eindhoven - Away

SC Heerenveen Schedule