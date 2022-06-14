Romania vs. Montenegro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

How to Watch Romania vs. Montenegro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tuesday's slate in the UEFA Nations League will see Montenegro play Romania. The game at Giulesti starts at 2:45 PM ET.

How to Watch Romania vs. Montenegro

Match Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Giulesti

Giulesti Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Romania and Montenegro Stats

Romania has scored one goal in three matches in this tournament (47th in UEFA Nations League), and Montenegro has allowed three goals in three matches (16th in tournament). In World Cup qualifying, Romania scored 13 goals (1.3 per game) and Montenegro allowed 15 goals (1.5 per game).

With three goals in three games, Montenegro is 27th in the UEFA Nations League. On the other hand, Romania has conceded three goals in three games, 16th in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Montenegro scored 14 goals (1.4 per game) and Romania allowed eight goals (0.8 per game).

Romania is 37th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -2 (and was +5 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).

Montenegro's goal difference (0) is 23rd in the UEFA Nations League. It was -1 in the UEFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Romania Players to Watch

Romania's George Puscas has one assist in this competition (zero goals).

Romania's Ianis Hagi had two goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.

Dennis Man had two goals in World Cup qualifying.

Nicolae Stanciu had one goal and one assist for Romania during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Nicusor Bancu has one goal in this tournament, and had one goal and one assist in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Montenegro Players to Watch

Montenegro's Fatos Beqiraj scored four goals (with zero assists) in the most recent World Cup qualifying campaign.

Nebojsa Kosovic had three assists in World Cup qualifiers.

Montenegro's Sead Haksabanovic has collected one assist in the current tournament, and he had two assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

In the most recent World Cup qualifying, Risto Radunovic compiled one goal and one assist.

Romania Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Montenegro June 4 L 2-0 Away Bosnia & Herzegovina June 7 L 1-0 Away Finland June 11 W 1-0 Home Montenegro June 14 - Home Finland September 23 - Away Bosnia & Herzegovina September 26 - Home

Montenegro Schedule