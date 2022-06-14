Romania vs. Montenegro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Romania vs. Montenegro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tuesday's slate in the UEFA Nations League will see Montenegro play Romania. The game at Giulesti starts at 2:45 PM ET.

Romania and Montenegro Stats

  • Romania has scored one goal in three matches in this tournament (47th in UEFA Nations League), and Montenegro has allowed three goals in three matches (16th in tournament). In World Cup qualifying, Romania scored 13 goals (1.3 per game) and Montenegro allowed 15 goals (1.5 per game).
  • With three goals in three games, Montenegro is 27th in the UEFA Nations League. On the other hand, Romania has conceded three goals in three games, 16th in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Montenegro scored 14 goals (1.4 per game) and Romania allowed eight goals (0.8 per game).
  • Romania is 37th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -2 (and was +5 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).
  • Montenegro's goal difference (0) is 23rd in the UEFA Nations League. It was -1 in the UEFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Romania Players to Watch

  • Romania's George Puscas has one assist in this competition (zero goals).
  • Romania's Ianis Hagi had two goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • Dennis Man had two goals in World Cup qualifying.
  • Nicolae Stanciu had one goal and one assist for Romania during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • Nicusor Bancu has one goal in this tournament, and had one goal and one assist in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Montenegro Players to Watch

  • Montenegro's Fatos Beqiraj scored four goals (with zero assists) in the most recent World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • Nebojsa Kosovic had three assists in World Cup qualifiers.
  • Montenegro's Sead Haksabanovic has collected one assist in the current tournament, and he had two assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • In the most recent World Cup qualifying, Risto Radunovic compiled one goal and one assist.

Romania Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Montenegro

June 4

L 2-0

Away

Bosnia & Herzegovina

June 7

L 1-0

Away

Finland

June 11

W 1-0

Home

Montenegro

June 14

-

Home

Finland

September 23

-

Away

Bosnia & Herzegovina

September 26

-

Home

Montenegro Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Romania

June 4

W 2-0

Home

Finland

June 7

L 2-0

Away

Bosnia & Herzegovina

June 11

D 1-1

Home

Romania

June 14

-

Away

Bosnia & Herzegovina

September 23

-

Away

Finland

September 26

-

Home

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Roménia vs Montenegro

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
