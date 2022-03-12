Skip to main content

How to Watch Salernitana vs. Sassuolo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sassuolo and Salernitana will meet at Stadio Arechi on Saturday for a matchup in Serie A. The contest will kick off on March 12 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on . Sassuolo is currently 10th in the league, with 39 points. Salernitana is 20th, with 15.

How to Watch Salernitana vs. Sassuolo

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Stadio Arechi
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Salernitana and Sassuolo Stats

  • Sassuolo is scoring 1.8 goals per match (sixth in Serie A), and Salernitana is conceding 2.3 per match (20th in league).
  • Salernitana puts up 0.8 goals per game (20th in Serie A), and Sassuolo concedes 1.6 per game (13th in league).
  • Sassuolo's goal differential is +3, 11th in the league.
  • Salernitana's goal differential (-41) is 20th in the league.

Sassuolo Key Players

  • Sassuolo is led by Domenico Berardi, who has 12 goals (on 61 shots) in 25 league games.
  • Gianluca Scamacca is Sassuolo's second-leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 47 shots, 1.8 per game) in 26 league appearances.
  • Berardi has 12 assists in 25 games -- No. 1 on Sassuolo, and first in the league.

Salernitana Key Players

Sassuolo Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Inter Milan

W 2-0

Away

2/26/2022

Fiorentina

W 2-1

Home

3/6/2022

Venezia

W 4-1

Away

3/12/2022

Salernitana

-

Away

3/18/2022

Spezia Calcio

-

Home

4/3/2022

Lazio

-

Away

4/10/2022

Atalanta

-

Home

Salernitana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

AC Milan

D 2-2

Home

2/26/2022

Bologna

D 1-1

Home

3/4/2022

Inter Milan

L 5-0

Away

3/12/2022

Sassuolo

-

Home

3/20/2022

Juventus

-

Away

4/3/2022

Torino

-

Home

4/10/2022

Roma

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010551898h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bordeaux in Canada

By Matthew Beighle11 minutes ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_17463736
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal State Fullerton vs. Long Beach State Big West Championship

By Adam Childs6 hours ago
USATSI_17870006
NHL

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers in Canada

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
USATSI_17877438
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas8 hours ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Mar 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango (9), Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) and Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla (27) battle for the ball in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy