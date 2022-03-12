Sassuolo and Salernitana will meet at Stadio Arechi on Saturday for a matchup in Serie A. The contest will kick off on March 12 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on . Sassuolo is currently 10th in the league, with 39 points. Salernitana is 20th, with 15.

How to Watch Salernitana vs. Sassuolo

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV:

Stadium: Stadio Arechi

Salernitana and Sassuolo Stats

Sassuolo is scoring 1.8 goals per match (sixth in Serie A), and Salernitana is conceding 2.3 per match (20th in league).

Salernitana puts up 0.8 goals per game (20th in Serie A), and Sassuolo concedes 1.6 per game (13th in league).

Sassuolo's goal differential is +3, 11th in the league.

Salernitana's goal differential (-41) is 20th in the league.

Sassuolo Key Players

Sassuolo is led by Domenico Berardi, who has 12 goals (on 61 shots) in 25 league games.

Gianluca Scamacca is Sassuolo's second-leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 47 shots, 1.8 per game) in 26 league appearances.

Berardi has 12 assists in 25 games -- No. 1 on Sassuolo, and first in the league.

Salernitana Key Players

Sassuolo Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Inter Milan W 2-0 Away 2/26/2022 Fiorentina W 2-1 Home 3/6/2022 Venezia W 4-1 Away 3/12/2022 Salernitana - Away 3/18/2022 Spezia Calcio - Home 4/3/2022 Lazio - Away 4/10/2022 Atalanta - Home

Salernitana Schedule