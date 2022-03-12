How to Watch Salernitana vs. Sassuolo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sassuolo and Salernitana will meet at Stadio Arechi on Saturday for a matchup in Serie A. The contest will kick off on March 12 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on . Sassuolo is currently 10th in the league, with 39 points. Salernitana is 20th, with 15.
How to Watch Salernitana vs. Sassuolo
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Stadio Arechi
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Salernitana and Sassuolo Stats
- Sassuolo is scoring 1.8 goals per match (sixth in Serie A), and Salernitana is conceding 2.3 per match (20th in league).
- Salernitana puts up 0.8 goals per game (20th in Serie A), and Sassuolo concedes 1.6 per game (13th in league).
- Sassuolo's goal differential is +3, 11th in the league.
- Salernitana's goal differential (-41) is 20th in the league.
Sassuolo Key Players
- Sassuolo is led by Domenico Berardi, who has 12 goals (on 61 shots) in 25 league games.
- Gianluca Scamacca is Sassuolo's second-leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 47 shots, 1.8 per game) in 26 league appearances.
- Berardi has 12 assists in 25 games -- No. 1 on Sassuolo, and first in the league.
Salernitana Key Players
Sassuolo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Inter Milan
W 2-0
Away
2/26/2022
Fiorentina
W 2-1
Home
3/6/2022
Venezia
W 4-1
Away
3/12/2022
Salernitana
-
Away
3/18/2022
Spezia Calcio
-
Home
4/3/2022
Lazio
-
Away
4/10/2022
Atalanta
-
Home
Salernitana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
AC Milan
D 2-2
Home
2/26/2022
Bologna
D 1-1
Home
3/4/2022
Inter Milan
L 5-0
Away
3/12/2022
Sassuolo
-
Home
3/20/2022
Juventus
-
Away
4/3/2022
Torino
-
Home
4/10/2022
Roma
-
Away
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)