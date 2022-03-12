Skip to main content

How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday in Serie A will include Juventus versus Sampdoria, with action getting underway from Luigi Ferraris at 12:00 PM ET on . With 53 points, Juventus is currently fourth in the league. Sampdoria has 26 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Juventus

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Luigi Ferraris
Sampdoria and Juventus Stats

  • Juventus is 10th in Serie A offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Sampdoria is 15th defensively (1.7 allowed per match).
  • Sampdoria has scored 36 goals in 28 matches (12th in Serie A), and Juventus has given up 25 in 28 (third in league).
  • Juventus' goal differential (+17) is fifth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Sampdoria is 14th in the league, at -12.

Juventus Key Players

  • Juventus is led by Dusan Vlahovic, who has 20 goals in 26 games (first in league).
  • Paulo Dybala has seven goals (on 3.2 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Dybala is Juventus' leader in assists, with five in 20 games (13th in league).

Sampdoria Key Players

Juventus Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

Torino

D 1-1

Home

2/26/2022

Empoli FC

W 3-2

Away

3/6/2022

Spezia Calcio

W 1-0

Home

3/12/2022

Sampdoria

-

Away

3/20/2022

Salernitana

-

Home

4/3/2022

Inter Milan

-

Home

4/10/2022

Cagliari

-

Away

Sampdoria Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Empoli FC

W 2-0

Home

2/28/2022

Atalanta

L 4-0

Away

3/5/2022

Udinese

L 2-1

Away

3/12/2022

Juventus

-

Home

3/20/2022

Venezia

-

Away

4/3/2022

Roma

-

Home

4/10/2022

Bologna

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

