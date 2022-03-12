Saturday in Serie A will include Juventus versus Sampdoria, with action getting underway from Luigi Ferraris at 12:00 PM ET on . With 53 points, Juventus is currently fourth in the league. Sampdoria has 26 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Juventus

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV:

Stadium: Luigi Ferraris

Sampdoria and Juventus Stats

Juventus is 10th in Serie A offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Sampdoria is 15th defensively (1.7 allowed per match).

Sampdoria has scored 36 goals in 28 matches (12th in Serie A), and Juventus has given up 25 in 28 (third in league).

Juventus' goal differential (+17) is fifth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Sampdoria is 14th in the league, at -12.

Juventus Key Players

Juventus is led by Dusan Vlahovic, who has 20 goals in 26 games (first in league).

Paulo Dybala has seven goals (on 3.2 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Dybala is Juventus' leader in assists, with five in 20 games (13th in league).

Sampdoria Key Players

Juventus Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/18/2022 Torino D 1-1 Home 2/26/2022 Empoli FC W 3-2 Away 3/6/2022 Spezia Calcio W 1-0 Home 3/12/2022 Sampdoria - Away 3/20/2022 Salernitana - Home 4/3/2022 Inter Milan - Home 4/10/2022 Cagliari - Away

Sampdoria Schedule