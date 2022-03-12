How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in Serie A will include Juventus versus Sampdoria, with action getting underway from Luigi Ferraris at 12:00 PM ET on . With 53 points, Juventus is currently fourth in the league. Sampdoria has 26 points, and is in 15th place.
Sampdoria and Juventus Stats
- Juventus is 10th in Serie A offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Sampdoria is 15th defensively (1.7 allowed per match).
- Sampdoria has scored 36 goals in 28 matches (12th in Serie A), and Juventus has given up 25 in 28 (third in league).
- Juventus' goal differential (+17) is fifth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Sampdoria is 14th in the league, at -12.
Juventus Key Players
- Juventus is led by Dusan Vlahovic, who has 20 goals in 26 games (first in league).
- Paulo Dybala has seven goals (on 3.2 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Dybala is Juventus' leader in assists, with five in 20 games (13th in league).
Sampdoria Key Players
Juventus Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Torino
D 1-1
Home
2/26/2022
Empoli FC
W 3-2
Away
3/6/2022
Spezia Calcio
W 1-0
Home
3/12/2022
Sampdoria
-
Away
3/20/2022
Salernitana
-
Home
4/3/2022
Inter Milan
-
Home
4/10/2022
Cagliari
-
Away
Sampdoria Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Empoli FC
W 2-0
Home
2/28/2022
Atalanta
L 4-0
Away
3/5/2022
Udinese
L 2-1
Away
3/12/2022
Juventus
-
Home
3/20/2022
Venezia
-
Away
4/3/2022
Roma
-
Home
4/10/2022
Bologna
-
Away
