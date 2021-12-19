Publish date:
How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Venezia FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, Sampdoria and Venezia FC will take to the pitch in Serie A action. The clubs will battle at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on CBS Sports Network from Luigi Ferraris. Sampdoria is currently 15th in the league, with 18 points. Venezia is 16th, with 16.
Sampdoria and Venezia Stats
- Sampdoria is 12th in Serie A in goals scored (25 in 17 matches), and Venezia is 12th in goals allowed (30 in 17).
- Venezia has scored 16 goals in 17 games (19th in Serie A), and Sampdoria has given up 33 in 17 (15th in league).
- Sampdoria is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -8.
- In terms of goal differential, Venezia is 16th in the league, at -14.
Sampdoria Key Players
- Sampdoria is led by Antonio Candreva, who has six goals in 17 games (13th in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Sampdoria is Manolo Gabbiadini, who has four goals in 11 games.
- Sampdoria's leader in assists is Candreva, who has six in 17 games (third in league).
Venezia Key Players
- Mattia Aramu has five goals in 14 games -- the top scorer on Venezia, and 20th in the league.
- David Okereke is Venezia's No. 2 scorer, with four goals in 14 league games.
- Thomas Henry has two assists in 16 games -- the best mark on Venezia, and 43rd in the entire league.
Sampdoria Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Fiorentina
L 3-1
Away
12/5/2021
Lazio
L 3-1
Home
12/10/2021
Genoa
W 3-1
Away
12/19/2021
Venezia
-
Home
12/22/2021
Roma
-
Away
1/6/2022
Cagliari
-
Home
1/9/2022
Napoli
-
Away
Venezia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Atalanta
L 4-0
Away
12/5/2021
Hellas Verona
L 4-3
Home
12/11/2021
Juventus
D 1-1
Home
12/19/2021
Sampdoria
-
Away
12/22/2021
Lazio
-
Home
1/6/2022
Salernitana
-
Away
1/9/2022
AC Milan
-
Home
