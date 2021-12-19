Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Venezia FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Sunday, Sampdoria and Venezia FC will take to the pitch in Serie A action. The clubs will battle at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on CBS Sports Network from Luigi Ferraris. Sampdoria is currently 15th in the league, with 18 points. Venezia is 16th, with 16.

    • Match Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Luigi Ferraris
    • Stadium: Luigi Ferraris

    Sampdoria and Venezia Stats

    • Sampdoria is 12th in Serie A in goals scored (25 in 17 matches), and Venezia is 12th in goals allowed (30 in 17).
    • Venezia has scored 16 goals in 17 games (19th in Serie A), and Sampdoria has given up 33 in 17 (15th in league).
    • Sampdoria is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -8.
    • In terms of goal differential, Venezia is 16th in the league, at -14.

    Sampdoria Key Players

    • Sampdoria is led by Antonio Candreva, who has six goals in 17 games (13th in league).
    • The second-leading scorer for Sampdoria is Manolo Gabbiadini, who has four goals in 11 games.
    • Sampdoria's leader in assists is Candreva, who has six in 17 games (third in league).

    Venezia Key Players

    • Mattia Aramu has five goals in 14 games -- the top scorer on Venezia, and 20th in the league.
    • David Okereke is Venezia's No. 2 scorer, with four goals in 14 league games.
    • Thomas Henry has two assists in 16 games -- the best mark on Venezia, and 43rd in the entire league.

    Sampdoria Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Fiorentina

    L 3-1

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Lazio

    L 3-1

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Genoa

    W 3-1

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Venezia

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Roma

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Cagliari

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Napoli

    -

    Away

    Venezia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Atalanta

    L 4-0

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Hellas Verona

    L 4-3

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Juventus

    D 1-1

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Sampdoria

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Lazio

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Salernitana

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    AC Milan

    -

    Home

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
