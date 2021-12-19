On Sunday, Sampdoria and Venezia FC will take to the pitch in Serie A action. The clubs will battle at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on CBS Sports Network from Luigi Ferraris. Sampdoria is currently 15th in the league, with 18 points. Venezia is 16th, with 16.

How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Venezia

Match Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Luigi Ferraris

Luigi Ferraris Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sampdoria and Venezia Stats

Sampdoria is 12th in Serie A in goals scored (25 in 17 matches), and Venezia is 12th in goals allowed (30 in 17).

Venezia has scored 16 goals in 17 games (19th in Serie A), and Sampdoria has given up 33 in 17 (15th in league).

Sampdoria is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -8.

In terms of goal differential, Venezia is 16th in the league, at -14.

Sampdoria Key Players

Sampdoria is led by Antonio Candreva, who has six goals in 17 games (13th in league).

The second-leading scorer for Sampdoria is Manolo Gabbiadini, who has four goals in 11 games.

Sampdoria's leader in assists is Candreva, who has six in 17 games (third in league).

Venezia Key Players

Mattia Aramu has five goals in 14 games -- the top scorer on Venezia, and 20th in the league.

David Okereke is Venezia's No. 2 scorer, with four goals in 14 league games.

Thomas Henry has two assists in 16 games -- the best mark on Venezia, and 43rd in the entire league.

Sampdoria Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/30/2021 Fiorentina L 3-1 Away 12/5/2021 Lazio L 3-1 Home 12/10/2021 Genoa W 3-1 Away 12/19/2021 Venezia - Home 12/22/2021 Roma - Away 1/6/2022 Cagliari - Home 1/9/2022 Napoli - Away

Venezia Schedule