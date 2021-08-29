How to Watch San Diego State at Stanford

Ranked No. 13 in the country, the Cardinal look for a 3-0 start to the season.

The Stanford women's soccer team has jumped 11 spots in the NCAA women's soccer rankings, from No. 24 at the start of the season to No. 13 in the most recent poll, and the Cardinal look to continue their climb as they host San Diego State on Sunday.

The Cardinal have scored nine goals and have not allowed any through their first two games of the season, wins against Cal Poly and Cal State Northridge.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maya Doms scored three goals and Abby Greubel scored two in the 7-0 victory against Cal State Northridge.

San Diego State (1-2) beat Army but lost to lost to Pepperdine and Saint Mary's.

The Aztecs have scored just two goals this season, one by Laura Fuentes and the other by Denise Castro.

San Diego State went 8-3 last season, though due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team only faced Mountain West opponents. Stanford went 6-6-2 in 2020, including a 1-2-1 record against ranked opponents.

Regional restrictions may apply.