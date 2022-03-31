Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; San Jose Earthquakes defender Francisco Calvo (80) yells to his teammates to get into position during the second half against the Minnesota United at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Earthquakes and Austin FC will meet at Paypal Park on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will get underway on April 2 at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on NBA League Pass. San Jose is 25th in the league in points, with one. Austin FC is eighth, with seven.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Austin FC

San Jose and Austin FC Stats

  • San Jose is scoring one goal per match (19th in MLS), and Austin FC is conceding 0.8 per game (fifth in league).
  • Austin FC is scoring 2.8 goals per game (first in MLS), and San Jose is conceding 2.3 per game (24th in league).
  • San Jose has a goal differential of -5 for the season, which is 24th in the league.
  • Austin FC's goal differential is +8, first in the league.

San Jose Key Players

  • San Jose is led by Francisco Calvo, who has two goals (on two shots) in four league games.
  • Cristian Espinoza has one goal in four appearances, second-best on San Jose.
  • San Jose's leader in assists is Espinoza, who has one (on two chances created) in four league appearances.

Austin FC Key Players

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Columbus

D 3-3

Home

3/12/2022

Philadelphia

L 2-0

Away

3/19/2022

Minnesota United FC

L 1-0

Away

4/2/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

4/9/2022

Houston

-

Away

4/16/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

4/23/2022

Seattle

-

Home

Austin FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Inter Miami CF

W 5-1

Home

3/12/2022

Portland

L 1-0

Away

3/20/2022

Seattle

D 1-1

Home

4/2/2022

San Jose

-

Away

4/10/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

4/16/2022

DC United

-

Away

4/23/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Austin FC at San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
