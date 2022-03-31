How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
San Jose Earthquakes and Austin FC will meet at Paypal Park on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will get underway on April 2 at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on NBA League Pass. San Jose is 25th in the league in points, with one. Austin FC is eighth, with seven.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Austin FC
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Stadium: Paypal Park
San Jose and Austin FC Stats
- San Jose is scoring one goal per match (19th in MLS), and Austin FC is conceding 0.8 per game (fifth in league).
- Austin FC is scoring 2.8 goals per game (first in MLS), and San Jose is conceding 2.3 per game (24th in league).
- San Jose has a goal differential of -5 for the season, which is 24th in the league.
- Austin FC's goal differential is +8, first in the league.
San Jose Key Players
- San Jose is led by Francisco Calvo, who has two goals (on two shots) in four league games.
- Cristian Espinoza has one goal in four appearances, second-best on San Jose.
- San Jose's leader in assists is Espinoza, who has one (on two chances created) in four league appearances.
Austin FC Key Players
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Columbus
D 3-3
Home
3/12/2022
Philadelphia
L 2-0
Away
3/19/2022
Minnesota United FC
L 1-0
Away
4/2/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
4/9/2022
Houston
-
Away
4/16/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
4/23/2022
Seattle
-
Home
Austin FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 5-1
Home
3/12/2022
Portland
L 1-0
Away
3/20/2022
Seattle
D 1-1
Home
4/2/2022
San Jose
-
Away
4/10/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
4/16/2022
DC United
-
Away
4/23/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
How To Watch
April
2
2022
Austin FC at San Jose Earthquakes
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
